Valuable Detroit Lions starter could be hinting at a contract holdout

Credit: Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Detroit Lions already have a challenging season ahead, having to replace offensive coordinator Ben Johnson and defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn in the same offseason. They’ve also had to replace multiple starters on offense and defense.

Based on the actions of Alex Anzalone, the Lions may soon have to worry about who will be playing linebacker when training camp begins.

Heading into the final year of his contract, Anzalone wasn’t present for the Lions’ voluntary offseason workouts. Set to have a $7.2 million cap hit, there haven’t been any reports of Anzalone angling for a new contract or debating a holdout.

However, if you scroll through Anzalone’s X social media page, you’ll find multiple references to him sharing posts about how valuable he is to the Lions’ defense.

No other LB asked to do what I do https://t.co/OtY5npIiYq — Alex Anzalone (@AlexAnzalone34) March 26, 2025

Lions' defense started a steady decline after Anzalone went out. Additional blows haven't helped, but getting back their captain should provide an unquestionable boost. https://t.co/z3ks8VGDxq pic.twitter.com/vPsJN0jkgN — Justin Rogers | Detroit Football Network (@Justin_Rogers) January 1, 2025

After fracturing his left forearm, Anzalone only made it through 10 games last year, but before that, he had been coming off back-to-back 100-tackle seasons. When healthy, he’s been a mainstay, starting all 57 games he’s appeared in with Detroit.

Set to turn 31 in September, it makes sense for Anzalone to get every cent he can while at the peak of his career. Yet, the Lions may want him to prove he’s not only durable and healthy enough to make it through a full season again.

Related: Predicting NFL playoff teams and Super Bowl 2026 winner