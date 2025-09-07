A new report reveals the Dallas Cowboys passed on a better Micah Parsons trade from the Philadelphia Eagles, compared to what they received from the Green Bay Packers.

The Cowboys stunned the football world when they shockingly traded top star Micah Parsons just a couple of weeks before the start of the 2025 season. Yet, what really bewildered NFL observers was that they moved him inside the conference to the Packers, and the trade return was underwhelming since the linebacker is, arguably, the best pass rusher in the game.

Well, more salt was tossed on the wound Cowboys fans have following the trade by FOX Sports NFL insider Jay Glazer on Sunday morning. According to him, the Eagles offered two first-round picks, a third and fifth rounder, as well as other assets in a trade package for the four-time Pro Bowler.

The Cowboys instead chose to accept the Packers’ offer. Which was two just first-round picks, and three-time Pro Bowler Kenny Clark.

Micah Parsons stats: 43 tackles, 12 sacks, 23 QB hits, 12 tackles for loss, 2 forced fumbles

Was Eagles’ offer for Micah Parsons better than Packers trade package?

Credit: Tork Mason / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Following the trade, Dallas owner and general manager Jerry Jones looked to push the narrative that the Cowboys were winners in the deal because of the players the team could get with the picks they received from Green Bay. However, the idea would hold even more water if they accepted the offer from Philadelphia.

Clearly, Jones did not want to see Parsons twice a year for the next decade. Nor did he want to face him and see Parsons potentially on the winning side in their Week 1 game against the Eagles. On a personal and competitive level, that thinking does make sense.

Micah Parsons contract: Four years, $188 million

However, if you are going to give up a generational talent, a team should look to get as many draft assets as possible. Jones saw the fruits of such a situation when he traded Hershel Walker in 1989 in a deal that ended up getting them a huge haul of draft picks that helped build their dynasty team of the 1990s.

This news seems to point to another big miss for Jones and the Cowboys in a huge paradigm shift moment for the franchise.