NFL insider reveals why Denver Broncos didn’t trade up for Ashton Jeanty in 2025 NFL Draft

Despite holding the 20th overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft, the Denver Broncos had their eyes on Boise State running back Ashton Jeanty, who was selected sixth overall by the Las Vegas Raiders.

However, the Broncos ultimately didn’t move up, and ESPN NFL insider Jeremy Fowler explains why.

“Yes, the Broncos considered moving up in the first round for running back Ashton Jeanty,” reports Fowler. “They called around to teams picking in the top 10. But the price simply would have been ‘too heavy’ for Denver’s liking, per a source. And the team eyeing Jeanty (the Raiders at No. 6) was a division rival, thus not a likely trade partner.”

The Broncos stayed at No. 20 and selected Texas cornerback Jahdae Barron, who is expected to start immediately in Denver’s secondary.

“He is a player many in the league believed was a top 10 player, and he fits the Broncos’ defensive scheme and can play multiple spots in the formation,” writes ESPN’s Jeff Legwold. “He ran a 4.39 in the 40-yard dash at the combine, is a physical tackler and plays with reliability and anticipation in coverage. In a secondary with the league’s Defensive Player of the Year — Pat Surtain II — Riley Moss and Ja’Quan McMillian at cornerback, the Broncos have answers at a time when defending the pass is at a premium.”

If Barron hadn’t been available, the Broncos had a contingency plan to trade down for another running back.

“Denver had done some predraft legwork with Houston at pick No. 25, which seemingly would have put Ohio State running back TreVeyon Henderson in play,” notes Fowler.

The Broncos eventually added a running back in the second round, selecting Central Florida’s R.J. Harvey with the 60th overall pick. Harvey posted consecutive 1,400-yard seasons in his final two years of college.