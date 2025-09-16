Despite the Dallas Cowboys‘ secondary being gashed by the New York Giants on Sunday, they are not expected to target Stephon Gilmore in free agency.

During his weekly appearance on 105.3 The Fan in Dallas on Tuesday, Cowboys owner and general manager Jerry Jones was asked about the possibility of bringing in a veteran defensive back, like former Dallas player Stephone Gilmore.

However, Jones did not seem very interested in the idea despite giving up 37 points to the Giants on Sunday afternoon. But it necessarily wasn’t because he didn’t think the 34-year-old could help, but because he claimed DBs DaRon Bland and rookie Shavon Revel “are on the way” toward getting back on the field soon.

Nickelback DaRon Bland is working his way back from a foot injury he suffered last week during practice. While third-round pick Shavon Revel is still rehabbing from a torn ACL suffered a year ago. Both would be impactful additions if they can return to the field soon.

Nevertheless, big, bright red flags were raised in Week 2 when the Dallas secondary allowed Russell Wilson to throw for 450 yards on Sunday. They also gave up passes of 48, 50, and 52 yards to receivers Malik Nabers, Wan’Dale Robinson, and Darius Slayon. Fortunately, their own offense was able to keep pace, and they gutted out a 40-37 come-from-behind win in overtime this weekend.

While Gilmore is no longer the elite cornerback he was five or six years ago, at the very least, he brings a competent veteran to the secondary until Bland and Revel are ready to take the boatload of snaps on defense.