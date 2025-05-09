NFL rumors: Insider reveals Dallas Cowboys pursued other AFC North wide receiver before landing George Pickens

Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

The Dallas Cowboys were reportedly eyeing a different AFC North wide receiver prior to their blockbuster trade with the Pittsburgh Steelers for George Pickens earlier this week.

The Cowboys addressed their desperate need for a WR2 by acquiring Pickens, giving up a 2026 third-round pick and a 2027 fifth-rounder. Dallas also received a 2027 sixth-round pick in the trade. Pickens recorded 900 receiving yards on 59 catches with three touchdowns last season.

At 24, Pickens brings undeniable talent but comes with maturity concerns. Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin publicly called out Pickens following a Week 13 win over the Cincinnati Bengals when the receiver committed two unsportsmanlike conduct penalties.

“He’s just got to grow up, man,” Tomlin said, via ESPN. “This is an emotional game, man. These divisional games are big. He’s got a target on his back because he’s George; he understands that. But he’s got to grow up. He’s got to grow up in a hurry.”

Fox Sports NFL insider Jordan Schultz has now revealed that the Cowboys initially pursued Baltimore Ravens wide receiver Rashod Bateman before landing Pickens.

“During their pursuit of a receiver, the #Cowboys also looked into a trade for #Ravens WR Rashod Bateman. Those talks didn’t go far, and Dallas ultimately struck a post-draft deal with the #Steelers for George Pickens,” Schultz posted on X, adding that the Cowboys’ search for another receiver was a months-long process.

Last year, Bateman reached career highs in receiving yards (756) and touchdowns (9) in his four seasons with Baltimore.

Bateman is currently under contract with the Ravens through the 2026 season after signing a two-year extension prior to the 2024 season. He’s set to earn $3.75 million this year and $6.5 million next season.

As for Pickens, he enters the final year of his rookie contract with the Cowboys reportedly planning to let the season play out before deciding whether to sign him to a long-term deal.

