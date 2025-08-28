What was once thought to be improbable is now not out of the realm of possibility. According to ESPN NFL reporters Adam Schefter, Todd Archer and Dan Graziano, the Dallas Cowboys have listened to several trade offers for All-Pro Micah Parsons.

“Several teams have spoken to the Dallas Cowboys about a potential Micah Parsons’ trade and for the first time the Cowboys appear willing to at least listen, according to multiple sources,” they report.

With the Cowboys’ Sept. 4 season opener against the Philadelphia Eagles one week away, the contract stalemate between Parsons and owner Jerry Jones has only grown worse. Parsons, who is making over $21 million in the final year of his rookie deal, wants a new contract and was a hold-in during training camp, not taking part in practices. He requested a trade on Aug. 1. Parsons also said he’s been dealing with “back tightness” and sought a second opinion, but has been medically cleared to practice.

Jerry Jones’ Failed End-Around

Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Jones, for his part, thought he had a contract done with Parsons months ago after the two spoke on the phone, but nothing was put in writing and Parsons told Jones to speak to his agent about his contract. Jones has refused to negotiate with agent David Mulugheta.

According to The 33rd Team NFL reporter Ari Meirov, Jones believed he had a five-year, $202.5 million deal agreed to with Parsons — without his agent — which averaged $40.5 million and would have made him the highest-paid non-quarterback in football.

“Here’s what you need to know: The 5-year structure would’ve kept Dallas in control of Parsons for the next six seasons — something agents strongly advise against, since it makes it very difficult to secure another big contract later in a career,” Meirov posted on X.

ESPN reports that no Parsons trade is imminent “but another team always could be aggressive enough to make it come together quickly.”

“The Cowboys would like to resolve the situation, one way or another, in the coming days with their season opener next Thursday against the Philadelphia Eagles,” according to ESPN.

Four scenarios could play out: Parsons plays for his $21 million salary and risks being franchise-tagged for two seasons; both sides reach a long-term agreement; Parsons continues sitting out with “back tightness”; or the Cowboys trade him. If traded, the acquiring team would need to work out a new contract before the deal goes through.

In his first four seasons in Dallas, Parsons has recorded 52.5 sacks, was named first-team All-Pro twice and was voted the Defensive Rookie of the Year in 2021.



