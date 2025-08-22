Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones continues digging himself deeper regarding the Micah Parsons contract stalemate. In his latest comments, he absurdly stated that Parsons’ agent shouldn’t be part of negotiations.

In an interview with ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith on “First Take,” Jones made a bizarre comparison between the Parsons contract situation and the “old mother-dad deal,” describing how a child will go to their father after the mother said no about something, only for dad to say yes, prompting the kid to return to mom claiming dad gave permission.

“I’m not going to go for that s*** here,” Jones said sternly. “That’s what’s happening. I’m not going for it.”

#Cowboys owner Jerry Jones continues his media tour — this time with Stephen A. Smith — saying there’s no room for an agent to be involved in the Micah Parsons negotiations.



🤦‍♂️



pic.twitter.com/UsIHBokOnY — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) August 22, 2025

Tensions escalated on Aug. 1 when Parsons requested a trade. He said he told Jones months ago to speak with his agent, David Mulugheta, after they discussed a contract during a phone call. Jones, however, believed they had reached an agreement — despite nothing being put in writing — and has refused to negotiate with Mulugheta since.

Jones told Smith that Mulugheta shouldn’t be part of the negotiation process, despite representing Parsons.

“But we’ve had a very, very strong negotiation. Now, by the way, frankly it wouldn’t have made any difference what the negotiation was,” Jones said, telling Smith that only two people need to be comfortable with the contract — himself and Parsons.

“There’s not room for a third,” Jones noted, referring to Mulugheta.

Jones Claims He Wants to Make Parsons Highest-Paid Non-QB

Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

Speaking to Michael Irvin’s YouTube channel Thursday, Jones said he offered to make Parsons the highest-paid non-quarterback in the NFL.

“I’ve agreed to give more money than has ever been given in terms of guaranteed money than anyone ever has as far as a defensive player,” Jones said, via ESPN’s Todd Archer. “I’ve done that. Now, I am the cat that writes the check. Now Micah’s got three years with the Cowboys left. He’s got three years. At some point somebody has to have the say over the other. At some point it has to be that way.

“My job is managing the check, OK? Micah’s got to do the playing. Where’s the least important part of this whole equation that we’re talking about? … The attorney or the agent, OK? He works for Micah.”

Parsons is in the final year of his rookie contract that pays him over $21 million. The Cowboys can franchise tag him in 2026 and 2027, controlling him for the next three seasons.

“We’ve got this deal resolved, in my mind, for the Dallas Cowboys. We’ve got it done, and if the agents want to finish up the details, which he should [do] and do all the paperwork, he can do that. And we’re ready to go, but as far as the amount of money, years, guarantees, we’ve negotiated that,” Jones stated.

Despite the impasse, Cowboys head coach Brian Schottenheimer believes Parsons will suit up for the season opener against Philadelphia on Sept. 4, which is just 13 days away.

In his first four seasons in Dallas, Parsons has recorded 52.5 sacks, earned first-team All-Pro honors twice, made four Pro Bowls and won Defensive Rookie of the Year in 2021.