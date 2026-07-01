Another 7-9-1 season likely won’t be acceptable for Brian Schottenheimer if he wants to remain head coach of the Dallas Cowboys. Realizing that the defensive effort was not good enough under former NFL head coach Matt Eberflus, Schottenheimer made a change, replacing him with Christian Parker instead. The 35-year-old brings new ideas, yet also proven tactics from coaching the Philadelphia Eagles‘ defensive backs for the previous two seasons.

In addition to a new defensive coordinator, five of the team’s 2026 draft selections were used on defenders. One of them is already making a strong impression on his coaches and teammates.

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Caleb Downs Already Thriving with Cowboys

IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Cowboys ended up adding two prospects in the first round. Ohio State safety Caleb Downs with the 11th pick and Central Florida defensive end Malachi Lawrence with the 23rd pick. While both are expected to make a first-year impact, Downs appears to be making an especially smooth transition to the pros.

Recently, ESPN took a look at how each team’s first-round prospects are doing so far. When it came to the Cowboys, team insider Todd Archer had several endearing comments about how well Downs has fit in thus far.

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“Downs’ acclimation has gone exceedingly well, which is not surprising. He has won over veterans with his work on and off the field. He won over coaches with how quickly he has picked up things. He has played in the slot, where he will likely get most of his snaps, as well as each safety spot. ‘He’s a worker. He looks for coaching. He craves that. He wants to be corrected. He wants more information,’ defensive coordinator Christian Parker said. ‘And he works as hard as he can with the extras and everything else. “ ESPN’s Todd Archer on Caleb Downs

Downs isn’t just expected to start as a rookie; he’ll be playing a featured role within coach Parker’s defense, making plays from the slot, and possibly from each safety spot too. If Downs can pick up the defense quickly enough, he just might be a top candidate to win the NFL’s Defensive Rookie of the Year award too. That’s a result coach Schottenheimer could definitely live with.

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