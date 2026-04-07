A new ESPN NFL mock draft suggests a player often projected to be a top-five pick this month will fall all the way to the Dallas Cowboys at No. 12.

After another seven-win season, the Cowboys need to hit on their selections in this month’s NFL Draft. Fortunately for Dallas, they will have the chance to get two top-20 players in the event after they acquired an extra first-round pick before this season’s trade deadline.

With their two picks in Round 1 — 12 and 20, respectively — the Cowboys have been linked to a variety of stud prospects, including Tennessee cornerback Jerrod McCoy and Washington receiver Denzel Boston. However, with two first-rounders, they have also been linked to a trade-up into the top five to land one of the best players in this year’s class.

However, they may not need to give up one of those selections to land an elite talent in the event. On Tuesday, ESPN’s Peter Schrager released his new NFL mock draft, and at 12, he has the Cowboys getting Ohio State star safety Caleb Downs.

Caleb Downs stats: 68 tackles, 1 sack, 2 forced fumbles, 2 interceptions

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“Buckeyes defensive coordinator Matt Patricia told me on ‘The Schrager Hour’ that Downs will be the smartest player on whichever team drafts him and should be a face of the franchise,” he wrote. “The Cowboys need that on defense, even if safety isn’t valued the same as a pass rusher or a cornerback.

“Downs could team up with Jalen Thompson and Malik Hooker on the back end and help curtail the big plays that hurt Dallas last season. If he’s on the board, he would be a steal at No. 12.”

There has been a lot of speculation that Downs could go fifth to the New York Giants. Furthermore, many draft analysts see him as one of the most NFL-ready players in this year’s class because of his impressive versatility and high football IQ. The All-American and Jim Thorpe Award winner had 68 tackles, 2 forced fumbles, 2 interceptions, and a sack this past season.