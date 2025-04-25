2025 NFL Draft bombshell: NFL insider floats possibility Dallas Cowboys could pounce on falling Shedeur Sanders

Credit: Michael Ciaglo-Imagn Images

With Shedeur Sanders surprisingly falling out of the first round of the 2025 NFL Draft, attention now turns to when the Colorado quarterback will hear his name called on Day 2. One top NFL insider has raised eyebrows by suggesting the Dallas Cowboys as a potential landing spot.

During Thursday’s “NFL Live” show, ESPN analyst Adam Schefter proposed that teams previously not considered could enter the conversation for Sanders, including Jerry Jones’ Cowboys.

“I think now we’re at the point where unless he goes at number 83 to the Pittsburgh Steelers, who had a discussion about him on the board at number 21, we may get a team that we never connected to him,” Schefter stated.

“I’ll give you some examples,” he continued. “A team that has him high on their board that never thought he would be available in round two: the Seattle Seahawks. The Arizona Cardinals. And hold onto your head, the Dallas Cowboys. I’m not telling you any of these teams will take him. What I am saying is that it wouldn’t surprise me if the team that selects him tonight is one we didn’t even connect to him, but had him ranked high enough that they couldn’t pass him up when he became available.”

Shedeur to the Seahawks, Cardinals or Cowboys???



Adam Schefter on Shedeur Sanders right NOW:



"the Giants obviously prefer Jaxson Dart. I think the Browns preferred Jaxson Dart. I think the Saints absolutely preferred Jaxson Dart.



I won't be surprised that Tyler Shough goes… pic.twitter.com/DEJwYdbukm — Warren Sharp (@SharpFootball) April 25, 2025

If the Cowboys select Sanders, it would create an immediate quarterback controversy in Dallas with Dak Prescott, reminiscent to what happened last year with the Atlanta Falcons when they drafted Michael Penix Jr. after signing Kirk Cousins.

Jones has never shied away from the spotlight and reportedly discussed the Cowboys’ head coaching position with Sanders’ father, Hall of Famer Deion Sanders, after parting ways with Mike McCarthy. Jones and the elder Sanders maintain a close relationship from Deion’s five seasons in Dallas.

The situation is complicated by Prescott’s recent four-year, $240 million extension that runs through 2028. If Sanders lands with the Cowboys, he would likely serve as QB2 for at least the next few seasons.

For a franchise that’s constantly seeking to dominate headlines while struggling to return to championship form, adding the high-profile Sanders to an already crowded quarterback room represents a fascinating possibility that fits the Jerry Jones playbook.