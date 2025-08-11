New England Patriots head coach Mike Vrabel may have just opened the door to speculation that Stefon Diggs is already wearing out his welcome in Foxborough.

The Patriots’ preseason schedule got off to a fantastic start on Friday when they blasted through the Washington Commanders to the tune of a 48-18 victory. They got an all-around effort from every facet of the roster, including from the starting unit. However, one notable player did not suit up last week: Stefon Diggs.

As an athlete returning from an ACL tear, the team taking things slowly with the 31-year-old is understandable. The hope is he can be a key part of helping young QB Drake Maye elevate the passing attack in 2025. Most assumed he was a healthy scratch in Week 1 due to his recovery from surgery. However, Mike Vrabel suggested on Monday it was for a different reason.

Stefon Diggs stats (Career): 857 catches, 10,491 yards, 70 touchdowns, 12.2 yards per catch

https://twitter.com/TheGregHillShow/status/1954856211930575086

“Coach’s decision,” the Patriots head coach said on the “Greg Hill Show” when asked if being cautious about his knee was the reason he was held out of Friday’s preseason game.

The new head coach could have simply said, “Yes.” And every fan would have believed it. However, his answer now invites questions about issues with the four-time Pro Bowler. Especially after he reportedly arrived 45 minutes late to their joint practice with the Commanders earlier in the week.

Stefon Diggs contract: Three years, $69 million

Diggs having issues with coaches, teammates, or management isn’t anything new. A rumored disconnect with Josh Allen likely played a role in the team trading him to the Houston Texans a year ago. Despite evolving into one of the best receivers the franchise has ever had.

How the rest of the week plays out and how Diggs is used in their game Saturday against his former team, the Minnesota Vikings, will show if Patriots fans have anything to worry about with the talented pass catcher.