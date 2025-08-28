The foundation of the NFL was rocked to its core Thursday afternoon as the Dallas Cowboys traded All-Pro defensive end Micah Parsons in a blockbuster deal to the Green Bay Packers. NFL team executives are now ripping Cowboys owner Jerry Jones for the shocking move.

The Packers sent two first-round picks and defensive tackle Kenny Clark to Dallas and immediately signed Parsons to a four-year, $188 million contract. With the $47 million annual average, Parsons, 26, is now the highest-paid non-quarterback in football. According to The 33rd Team’s NFL reporter Ari Meirov, Parsons receives $136 million in total guarantees, $120 million fully guaranteed and $62 million in the first year of his contract — all records.

The Breakdown That Led to Dallas Disaster

The trade — occurring just one week before the Cowboys’ Sept. 4 season opener against the Philadelphia Eagles — culminated following weeks of tension between Parsons and Jones over a contract. Parsons conducted a hold-in and didn’t participate during Cowboys training camp as he sought a new deal entering the final year of his rookie contract that was paying him more than $21 million in 2025. He also requested a trade at the beginning of the month.

Jones believed he had already secured a deal with Parsons after the two talked on the phone months ago. However, nothing was ever put in writing and Parsons told Jones to talk to his agent, David Mulugheta. Jones refused to negotiate with Mulugheta following Parsons’ trade request.

Jones initially believed he had a five-year, $202.5 million deal agreed to with Parsons — without his agent.

Now, the Cowboys have traded one of the best defensive players of this generation, a talent they selected with the 12th overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft.

“I never wanted this chapter to end, but not everything was in my control. My heart has always been here, and it still is. Through it all, I never made any demands. I never asked for anything more than fairness. I only asked that the person I trust to negotiate my contract be part of the process,” Parsons said in a statement following the trade.

“This is a sad day, but not a bitter one. I’ll never forget the joy of draft night, the adrenaline of running out of the tunnel, or the brotherhood I shared with my teammates, coaches and the staff who prepared me for every single game. Those memories are mine forever.”

After the trade was revealed, team executives reached out to NFL reporter Jordan Schultz to blast Jones.

“Text from an NFC executive: ‘The Cowboys make no fuc*ing sense,'” one exec said.

Another said: “‘Why on earth would you do this now and not in March? Beyond idiotic.'”

In his first four seasons in Dallas, Parsons recorded 52.5 sacks, was named first-team All-Pro twice and was voted the Defensive Rookie of the Year in 2021.

Parsons and the Packers will head to Dallas on Sunday, Sept. 28 to play the Cowboys. Grab your popcorn.