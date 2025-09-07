The Cleveland Browns didn’t have Quinshon Judkins in their season opener against the Cincinnati Bengals. However, it is looking very likely he will suit up as soon as next week.

“Browns rookie RB Quinshon Judkins is scheduled to meet with the NFL this week about its investigation, but there is a real possibility, and even likelihood, according to one source, that he will make his NFL debut next Sunday at Baltimore,” ESPN’s Adam Schefter reports.

The former Ohio State star’s future has been in limbo for weeks after he was arrested following claims of domestic violence. However, last month, prosecutors in Florida decided not to go forward with charges. It seemed to put the talented running back on course to be available in Week 1.

But, while he was free and clear when it came to authorities in Florida, the NFL has opened up an investigation into what happened in July. Reports stated that the investigation was the reason why he had yet to sign his rookie contract, and it could hold things up indefinitely.

However, over the weekend, Judkins and the Browns came to terms on a four-year pact worth $11.4 million. He seems primed to take the field ASAP, as long as he does not get handed a suspension from the league. Schefter’s report may be evidence that the rookie RB is not expected to receive a suspension.

Heading into the summer, Quinshon Judkins was viewed as the odds on favorite to be the Browns RB1 in 2025.