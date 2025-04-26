‘What are the Browns doing?’: Cleveland stirs up chaos by drafting Shedeur Sanders after selecting Dillion Gabriel

Shedeur Sanders, Cleveland Browns
The slide is finally over for Shedeur Sanders. The Cleveland Browns traded up in the fifth round of the 2025 NFL Draft the Colorado quarterback with the 144th overall pick. The move raised eyebrows, especially since the Browns had already selected Oregon’s Dillon Gabriel in the third round Friday night.

Sanders’ fall was the main story heading into Day 3 of the draft. Several quarterback-needy teams passed on him multiple times. Though he was considered the second-best quarterback in the class, five others were selected before him.

While Sanders’ slide was notable, the Browns’ decision to draft him after taking Gabriel was even harder to figure out. Cleveland passed on Sanders six times before trading up for him — despite using the No. 94 pick on Gabriel the night before.

Reaction was swift across social media.

With Sanders on board, Cleveland’s quarterback room now holds five: Gabriel, Deshaun Watson, Joe Flacco, Kenny Pickett, and Sanders.

Watson is expected to miss most, if not all, of the 2025 season after re-tearing the Achilles he originally injured during the 2024 season.

Flacco, entering his 18th season, is projected to start Week 1. Now, with Sanders added to the mix, the battle behind Flacco just got a lot more complicated.

