The Cleveland Browns defense is set up to take a monster step back this season without Myles Garrett, according to an expert on the team.

This was always going to be a year of notable change for the Browns. After six seasons as head coach, Cleveland finally pulled the trigger on firing Kevin Stefanski. Eventually, they chose to replace him with former Baltimore Ravens offensive coordinator Todd Monken. Yet, the team supercharged the era change when they surprisingly traded top star Myles Garrett last month.

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In the deal with the Los Angeles Rams, they received Jared Verse, a 2027 first-round pick, a 2028 second-round pick, and a 2029 third-round pick. The linebacker is a two-time Pro Bowler and a great acquisition in the deal. However, during a Wednesday edition of 97.1 The Fan’s T-Bone and Tyvis, lifelong Browns fans, one-time Ohio State star, three-year NFL veteran, and football expert Tyvis Powell detailed three reasons why Cleveland’s defense could be rough next season.

Will Myles Garrett’s departure affect the Cleveland Browns’ secondary?

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First, he noted the effect on all the defensive linemen. With Garrett upfront, his teammates always knew they would never get double-teamed. Now, those could come from anywhere.

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Second, unpredictable double teams can affect the Browns’ linebackers. Opposing teams can go up the middle with double teams and push through to the second level and force the LBs to fight off blocks more than they had to previously.

Lastly, Garrett’s departure will also affect the secondary. Because the new single-season sack leader created so much pressure, teams needed to get passes out in three to four seconds. “Now double moves are back on the table. A longer developing route is on the table,” Powell said.

It means corners and safeties will have to cover for longer, and Powell noted that offseason addition Tyson Campbell is a cornerback known to be susceptible to double moves in routes.

Browns fans knew their defense would take a hit after Garrett was traded. However, these are specifics that may be insurmountable next season unless they can develop a serious pass rush by committee in 2026.