The Cleveland Browns have to reduce their roster down to 53 players by today’s 4 p.m. ET roster cutdown deadline. Browns general manager Andrew Berry has already made a series of moves, including trades like sending Kenny Pickett to the Las Vegas Raiders in exchange for a fifth-round pick.

Berry’s latest move comes as less of a surprise.

According to Mike Garafolo of the NFL Network, the Browns have released wide receiver Diontae Johnson, who had been signed in free agency on April 28.

While Johnson is a one-time Pro Bowl player, this move was expected, especially considering how often the 29-year-old has exchanged teams in the past 18 months. For those counting, it’s the eighth transaction since March of 2024.

This is the 8th transaction involving Diontae Johnson in the past 18 months:



March 12, 2024: Traded from #Steelers to #Panthers



Oct. 29, 2024: Traded from Panthers to #Ravens



Dec. 22, 2024: Waived by Ravens



Dec. 23, 2024: Claimed by #Texans



Jan. 14, 2025: Waived by Texans… https://t.co/BjQR1Sc6CC — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) August 26, 2025

Though he only recorded 33 receptions for 375 yards and three touchdowns in 2024, Johnson will likely get another chance elsewhere. He may even be invited back to the Browns on the practice squad.

For now, all other 31 teams will have a chance to add the shifty 5-foot-10 receiver to their lineup.

Without Johnson, the Browns will move on with Jerry Jeudy, Cedric Tillman, Isaiah Bond, Jamari Thrash, and whoever else can crack the final 53-man roster. There may be even more additions arriving in the Browns’ receiver room over the next few days.

