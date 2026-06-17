The Cincinnati Bengals finally said their tough goodbye to All-Pro defensive end Trey Hendrickson this offseason when he signed with the AFC North rival Baltimore Ravens. The four-time Pro Bowler’s departure was a big loss for a defense that allowed the NFL’s third-most points in 2025. Yet, Hendrickson had only played in seven games last season, so this group had already gotten used to playing without him.
In turn, the Bengals spent the offseason reworking the defense, and they came away with a completely rebuilt defensive line. There are still questions, however, in the back portion of the front seven, where 2025 second-round pick Demetrius Knight Jr and 2025 fourth-round pick Barrett Carter are expected to start. Yet, if the Bengals aren’t impressed with their pair of second-year linebackers, there’s still one highly accomplished free agent available.
Recently, Bleacher Report’s Alex Kay determined that the Bengals are the “best fit” for free agent linebacker Bobby Wagner. The six-time All-Pro and 10-time Pro Bowler may be set to turn 36 on the 27th, but he still recorded 162 tackles, his 14th season over the century mark. His experience could certainly help a young Bengals linebacker group get better acclimated to the NFL.
The future Hall of Famer spent last season with the Washington Commanders, where he reunited with coach Dan Quinn from their Seattle days. Yet, the Commanders used the seventh overall pick in the 2026 NFL Draft on Ohio State star Sonny Styles, so they won’t need to call upon Wagner again this season.
Wagner is taking his time to find his next team. Or maybe the offers just aren’t coming in quite yet. Either way, as he eyes a 15th season in the NFL, the extra time away from structured practices is likely welcome, but there’s no doubt he’s remaining in top shape.
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