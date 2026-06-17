The Cincinnati Bengals finally said their tough goodbye to All-Pro defensive end Trey Hendrickson this offseason when he signed with the AFC North rival Baltimore Ravens. The four-time Pro Bowler’s departure was a big loss for a defense that allowed the NFL’s third-most points in 2025. Yet, Hendrickson had only played in seven games last season, so this group had already gotten used to playing without him.

In turn, the Bengals spent the offseason reworking the defense, and they came away with a completely rebuilt defensive line. There are still questions, however, in the back portion of the front seven, where 2025 second-round pick Demetrius Knight Jr and 2025 fourth-round pick Barrett Carter are expected to start. Yet, if the Bengals aren’t impressed with their pair of second-year linebackers, there’s still one highly accomplished free agent available.

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Recently, Bleacher Report’s Alex Kay determined that the Bengals are the “best fit” for free agent linebacker Bobby Wagner. The six-time All-Pro and 10-time Pro Bowler may be set to turn 36 on the 27th, but he still recorded 162 tackles, his 14th season over the century mark. His experience could certainly help a young Bengals linebacker group get better acclimated to the NFL.

“Although Wagner has lost a step and struggled at times in coverage in 2025, he still accumulated 162 tackles and impacted games regularly with stellar run defense. His incredible instincts and football IQ have helped him stave off Father Time for several years and will allow him to keep playing at a high level in 2026. The Cincinnati Bengals would benefit heavily from Wagner’s services. The team made several splashy moves to improve its defense this offseason, but Cincinnati has yet to significantly reinforce a linebacking corps that struggled mightily last year. While Demetrius Knight and Barrett Carter flashed promise as rookies last year, they were both inconsistent and neither played anywhere close to the level that Wagner consistently performs at. Adding Wagner as at least a rotational piece to this unit would significantly lift a defense that must improve to avoid squandering a Super Bowl window.”

The future Hall of Famer spent last season with the Washington Commanders, where he reunited with coach Dan Quinn from their Seattle days. Yet, the Commanders used the seventh overall pick in the 2026 NFL Draft on Ohio State star Sonny Styles, so they won’t need to call upon Wagner again this season.

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Wagner is taking his time to find his next team. Or maybe the offers just aren’t coming in quite yet. Either way, as he eyes a 15th season in the NFL, the extra time away from structured practices is likely welcome, but there’s no doubt he’s remaining in top shape.

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