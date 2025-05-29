‘Leave that to the younger guys’: Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes addresses speculation about suiting up for Team USA in Olympic flag football

Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

Don’t expect Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes to don the red, white and blue and go under center for Team USA in 2028 Olympic flag football.

Flag football will be an Olympic sport for the first time during the 2028 Summer Games in Los Angeles, prompting speculation that many NFL players would want to join. However, Mahomes is making it clear he won’t be one of them.

“I’ll probably leave that to the younger guys,” Mahomes told reporters Thursday. “I’ll be a little older by the time that comes around.”

Mahomes, who turns 30 in September, will be 32 when the 2028 Summer Olympics arrive.

The three-time Super Bowl-winning quarterback touched on this topic last year, noting that his “skill set” might not be suitable for flag football.

“There’s the want to, I just don’t know if my skill set is what is required for flag football,” Mahomes said. “First, I’m going to be like in my 30s at that point and then it’s a lot of scrambling at the QB position. It’s not just sitting there throwing.”

Mahomes added that he could serve as a coach or consultant for Team USA instead.

Even though Mahomes isn’t throwing his name into the hat, Team USA will have several elite quarterbacks to choose from in their pursuit of a gold medal.