NFL Draft Day Rumors: Chicago Bears reportedly want to trade up to pair playmaker with Caleb Williams

The Chicago Bears hold the 10th-overall pick in tonight’s 2025 NFL Draft, but according to one insider, they’re not looking to stay put.

According to The Athletic’s Dianna Russini, the Bears want to trade up to secure Boise State running back Ashton Jeanty, giving quarterback Caleb Williams a much-needed offensive weapon.

Teams believe Chicago is trying to move up from No. 10 in an effort to land Boise State RB Ashton Jeanty. pic.twitter.com/7cbwbTeCGl — Dianna Russini (@DMRussini) April 24, 2025

Jeanty, widely rated as this draft’s top running back and projected as a top-10 selection, put together a historic final season at Boise State. The All-American led FBS in rushing attempts (374) and rushing yards (2,601) — the second-highest single-season total all-time. He also topped the Mountain West Conference with 29 rushing touchdowns and 30 total scores while leading the nation with 397 plays from scrimmage.

The Bears’ ground game struggled last season, finishing 25th in rushing yards (1,734) and tied for 19th in rushing touchdowns (13). Adding Jeanty would transform Chicago’s running attack while easing pressure on Williams in the pocket.

Chicago has already invested heavily in protecting their young quarterback, signing guards Joe Thuney and Jonah Jackson along with center Drew Dalman this offseason. These offensive line upgrades would benefit both Williams and Jeanty as new head coach Ben Johnson works to restore the franchise’s competitive edge.