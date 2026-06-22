There are many people wondering what the Cleveland Browns quarterback plans are going to be for the upcoming 2026 NFL season. There have been various reports about Deshaun Watson potentially being the frontrunner for the starting quarterback job for the Browns. Some people feel like he is going to be the starter for the upcoming season and some feel like Shedeur Sanders could win the job.

Head coach Todd Monken did not reveal who is going to be the week one starter when the Browns open up the 2026 NFL season on the road against the Jacksonville Jaguars. There are a lot of Cleveland fans who will want to see Sanders as the starting quarterback over Watson. He started toward the end of the 2025 season. Watson did not play at all in the 2025 NFL season because he was out with an injury.

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Chad Ochocinco Reveals the Cleveland Browns Quarterback Plans

Jun 11, 2026; Berea, OH, USA; Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) leaves the field during minicamp at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-Imagn Images

Former NFL wide receiver Chad Ochocino was on the Night Cap Show with Shannon Sharpe and former NBA player Joe Johnson. Apparently, Ochocinco revealed what the Browns plans are going to be for the quarterback position. He said, “Deshaun Watson is the starting QB for the Cleveland Browns.” Ochocinco also added that Watson is going to be the starting quarterback for the first six weeks of the 2026 NFL season.

It is going to depend on how well he and the Browns are playing at that time. There is a good chance that if Watson does not play well for the first six weeks, they will turn to Sanders in week seven. He would then start for the rest of the season and see what they have with him. Because Watson has a fully guaranteed contract, it is not a surprise that the Browns organization deep down is already committing to him for the start of the 2026 NFL season.

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Why is the media continuing to mislead the Browns fanbase and other NFL fans about the Browns quarterback situation? In reality, this should not be a surprise at all that Watson is the week one starter for this football team.

Watson’s Last Chance

Jun 11, 2026; Berea, OH, USA; Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) during minicamp at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-Imagn Images

It is not a surprise that this is going to be Watson’s last chance to prove himself as a starting quarterback in the NFL. If Watson does not perform well and gets benched for Sanders, there is a good chance that he is going to be out of the NFL once the 2026 NFL season comes to an end. There will be no other team that will want to give him any contract whatsoever. His tenure with the Browns has been nothing but a disaster.

It is so on brand for this franchise to give him one more chance to be a starter instead of actually earning the job. With him being healthy now, Cleveland felt like they couldn’t have him on the bench all season because of how much money they are paying him. There will be Browns fans who hope that he does not do well. They will want Sanders to be the starting quarterback. The quarterback questions that the head coach will be taking from the media week in and week out is not going to be easy. At some point this season, Monken is going to have to make a decision about whether he is going to bench Watson for Sanders or not.