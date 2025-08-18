Bryce Young is headed into his third season as the Carolina Panthers‘ starting quarterback. He even has a new and improved surrounding cast of weapons supporting him.

Yet, like last year, it won’t matter if the Panthers have a historically bad defense again. Last year’s team allowed the most points in NFL history. Will this team be any better? The Panthers could have bigger plans around the corner.

According to NFL insider Jordan Schultz, the Panthers are one of three known teams that have expressed an interest in trading for first-team All-Pro pass-rusher Trey Hendrickson. Though the Panthers, with roughly $19 million in cap space, certainly have the money to give Hendrickson a new deal that recognizes him as one of the NFL’s best pass-rushers.

“The Panthers, Browns and Colts are among the teams that have shown interest in trading for Bengals All-Pro Trey Hendrickson, per multiple sources. An in-division and in-state trade is highly unlikely and any deal will be tough regardless. Cincinnati is believed to want an impact player (or two) plus a draft pick in return.” Jordan Schultz on Trey Hendrickson

Whether the Panthers are willing to part with the draft capital (some are speculating it could be as rich as a first-round pick) plus an immediate contributor, while shelling out an expensive contract remains to be seen.

However, if the Panthers are serious about competing for the NFC South division crown, they may need to make aggressive decisions such as trading for Hendrickson.

Plus, adding a top-rate pass-rusher who led the league with 17.5 sacks should naturally help the rest of the defense make strides, from the front seven to the pass defense. In other words, trading for Hendrickson could pay off in a number of ways.

