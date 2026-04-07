The Carolina Panthers seem to be contemplating using a Day 3 NFL Draft pick on a Heisman Trophy finalist to replace Bryce Young.

This is a very big year in the career of the former No. 1 pick. He is in the fourth year of his rookie contract, and the team is understandably unsure if they want to pick up his $25 million club option for 2027. However, in his first year with head coach Dave Canales, he did progress as a quarterback.

He threw for a career best 3,011 passing yards and 23 touchdowns, to just 11 interceptions. His completion percentage of 63.6% was up from 60.9% in 2024, and he had a career-best 87.8 passer rating. But those numbers are well outside the top 10 among the NFL’s starting QBs, and Carolina finished with an 8-8 record in 2025.

There is a real possibility the Panthers may need to make a QB change during the season, which is why they added former Pittsburgh Steelers starter Kenny Pickett to serve as their QB2. However, they may not be done adding to the QB room this offseason.

Carolina Panthers set to meet with Diego Pavia

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According to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, “Vanderbilt QB Diego Pavia, the 2025 SEC Offensive Player of the Year, is visiting the Panthers today, source says. The 24-year-old helped Vandy to its first win over a top-5 team in program history.”

Pavia was a finalist for the Heisman Trophy this past season and is projected to be taken on Day 3 of this year’s draft. He had a career year in his second season with the Commodores. Throwing for 3,539 yards and rushing for 862 more. He had 39 total touchdowns to eight interceptions.

Pavia has been a bit of a controversial figure because of how he has tried to embellish his height. He has long claimed to be 6-feet tall. However, he measured at 5-foot-9 at the Senior Bowl. His height could be a major detriment for him at the next level.