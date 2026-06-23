The Cleveland Browns had one of the worst wide receiver rooms in the NFL during the 2025 NFL season. This offseason, Cleveland made the necessary moves to improve the roster. They drafted KC Concepion and Denzel Boston in the first two rounds to improve the wide receiver position. It is very possible that both of them and Jerry Jeudy will be the Browns starting wide receivers next season.

Another wide receiver who is looking to get himself into the mix is Isaiah Bond. He did play for the Browns during his rookie season. Bond played for the Texas Longhorns before he entered the NFL. Can he be one of the wide receivers who will step up for this franchise next season?

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Cleveland Browns wide receiver Isaiah Bond has been biggest surprise during the off-season

Jun 11, 2026; Berea, OH, USA; Cleveland Browns wide receiver Isaiah Bond (0) during minicamp at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-Imagn Images

Daniel Oyefusi of espn.com wrote about which Browns player has been the biggest surprise for them so far this off-season. He believes that Bond has been very impressive for them. Oyefusi said, “The Browns drafted wide receivers KC Concepcion and Denzel Boston in April, but no Cleveland wideout was targeted more than Bond this spring. The second-year receiver continued to display his speed and showed off the 15 pounds of muscle he added this offseason with a bunch of contested catches.” It remains to be seen what kind of role he is going to have with the Browns this season.

During his rookie season with Cleveland, he caught 18 passes for 338 yards receiving and zero touchdowns, along with averaging 18.8 yards per reception. He also rushed for 29 yards on five carries and zero touchdowns, along with averaging 5.8 yards per carry. Bond is just 22 years old and the Browns are currently rebuilding.

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As for now, Bond is currently on the second team with the wide receivers. Cedric Tillman and Tylan Wallace are the other two wide receivers on the Browns second team unit. His best game last season was against the Chicago Bears when he caught two passes for 89 yards receiving. He averaged 44.5 yards per reception in that game. Bond was targeted four times in that matchup. It will also be interesting to see which quarterback he will be catching passes from this season.

Quarterback Situation

Cleveland Browns wide receiver Isaiah Bond, right, participates in drills during the second day of the team’s mandatory minicamp at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus, June 10, 2026, in Berea, Ohio.

One of the many questions that Browns fans and players are wondering is who will be the week one quarterback for this team against the Jacksonville Jaguars. It appears as if Deshaun Watson is going to be the frontrunner to be the week one starter for Cleveland over Shedeur Sanders. Bond and other wide receivers were catching passes from three different quarterbacks last season.

It appears as if the quarterback carousel is going to be back once again for the Browns this season. If Watson does not play well for Cleveland for the first six weeks of the season, then they will most likely turn to Sanders for the remainder of the season. If Bond is Cleveland’s fourth wide receiver option, the Browns offense could be in a better position than it was a season ago.

Other than Bond, the Browns will need to see what running backs Dylan Sampson and Quinshon Judkins are able to do in training camp. Tight end Harold Fannin Jr. might be the best receiving option on this football team.