Season 3, the latest edition of the popular Netflix Quarterback series, was released earlier this week. This year, the featured athletes are Cam Ward of the Tennessee Titans, Jayden Daniels of the Washington Commanders, Joe Flacco as a member of the Cleveland Browns/Cincinnati Bengals, and Baker Mayfield of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

There are seven episodes this season, so naturally, each quarterback will get several opportunities to shine in the spotlight. Yet, something Ward said in the season’s debut episode is catching attention around the NFL community.

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Ward Places Himself Next to Kobe Bryant

IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

At one point during the first episode, cameras follow the Titans QB into his old childhood bedroom, which he says hasn’t changed since he left. In his room, hanging on the wall, were two posters of the late, great Kobe Bryant, whom Ward has long idolized and even met as a child.

Ward isn’t the first athlete to place Bryant above all other competitors. It’s no surprise that Ward revealed Bryant to be his favorite athlete of all time, but it’s what he said shortly after that may have caused more than a few spectators to rewind the tape.

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“My favorite player ever? I don’t think no player ever come close to Kobe, until, you know, probably me.” Cam Ward on His Respect for Kobe Bryant

What? While it’s not clear whether Ward is saying he himself is his favorite player, or his next favorite player behind Bryant, one also wonders if Ward is suggesting he is as great as Bryant was at his respective sport.

Either way, the statement comes off as a surprise. It’s not uncommon for athletes to have supreme confidence in themselves, but Bryant is in another stratosphere of elite performers. Ward, after year one in the NFL, looks like he has a long way to go.

To be fair, that scene was filmed before Ward made his NFL debut, leading the Titans to a 3-14 record. He likely has been humbled since.

Related: Tennessee Titans’ Young Veteran Makes Bold Prediction for Team’s Upcoming Season