The Baltimore Ravens are still months away from playing their first game later this fall. For now, all fans have to hang on to are rumors of potential additions or camp reports of breakout players.

Usually, being in the news this time of year isn’t a good thing. Now, Ravens fans will have heavy hearts, all due to a massacre that occurred involving the family of one of their players.

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Calais Campbell’s Brother Charged With Murdering Their Mother

USA TODAY Sports

Multiple outlets, including WSB-TV out of Atlanta, are now reporting that Ciarre Campbell, brother of Ravens All-Pro Calais Campbell, has been charged with murdering his own mother. Ciarre was booked on Wednesday morning on charges of murder, aggravated assault, and possession of either a firearm or knife.

The Campbell family has since released a statement that confirms the mother’s death, but excludes any mention of the incident that led up to it or the aggressor.

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“We are devastated to share that the Campbell Family has lost its matriarch, Mrs. Nateal Campbell. While the details of her passing are still being investigated, we take comfort in knowing she is reunited with our father, her beloved Chuck, and in the arms of our Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ. We ask for privacy at this time so that we may honor her and share in our overwhelming grief privately and as a family.” Calais Family Statement on Mother’s Passing

Atlanta police received a call on Tuesday afternoon requesting someone to go check on Nateal Campbell’s home. That’s when responding officers discovered her body. Officers had previously been called out to the Calais family residence, as recently as April. The head of the area’s homicide unit added that “there have been some indications of possibly some mental health issues with an individual.” They did not state who that individual was.

As for Calais? He re-joined the Ravens on a one-year contract this offseason. The 39-year-old former Walter Payton Man of the Year winner is heading into his 19th NFL season, and now he’ll surely dedicate it to his mother, Nateal.

Our thoughts are with the Calais family in these challenging times.

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