Tom Brady was spotted Wednesday afternoon in Surfside, Florida, casually walking his dog after wrapping up a gym session. Nothing odd about that. Right?

Right?

The seven-time Super Bowl champion, dressed in his signature NOBULL gear and carrying a gym bag, led the pup through the Miami-area neighborhood before quickly heading to his car.

Onlookers, though, immediately noticed the dog bore an uncanny resemblance to Brady’s late pit bull mix, Lua — and for good reason: the canine trotting beside him was Junie, an exact genetic clone of the beloved family pet.

A clone. Bruh.

NFL legend Tom Brady has been spotted out with his dog Junie, five months after revealing the shocking news that she is a clone. 🔗 https://t.co/vg8k38nCw0 pic.twitter.com/ErAsC87pqr — Daily Mail US (@Daily_MailUS) April 9, 2026

Tom Brady Spotted Casually Walking His Cloned Dog Junie in Miami

Well, it’s nice to see Brady relaxed here. Focused. Giving the dog his full attention as they made their way down the street.

Junie is the spitting image of Lua. Which you would hope so, because I’m pretty certain he paid a ton of money to buy a clone.

The pup was walking comfortably on the leash, drawing curious glances from locals in the upscale Miami area. The brief public appearance marked one of the first widely photographed moments of Brady out and about with the cloned dog since news of the unusual arrangement surfaced last year.

Brady publicly revealed in November of last year that Junie was created via non-invasive cloning technology from a blood sample taken from Lua before she passed away in 2023.

Which was right after his divorce from Gisele Bündchen. Take into account his struggles committing to retirement, and one imagines Brady has separation issues.

Working with biotech firm Colossal Biosciences — a company in which Brady is an investor — the former NFL star gave his three children what he called a “second chance” with their beloved family pet.

Tom Brady revealed that his current dog Junie is a clone of his late dog Lua, who died in December 2023, per @baileykrich 🤯



The dogs were cloned by Colossal Biosciences, a biotech company that Brady is an investor in, using blood collected prior to Lua's death pic.twitter.com/1yEYrjILqz — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) November 4, 2025

While Brady framed the move as an act of love for his animals, the admission sparked widespread online backlash, with many calling it “weird” and questioning why he didn’t simply adopt a shelter dog instead.

Barstool Sports founder Dave Portnoy, who described himself as both a “dog guy and a Brady guy,” summed up the sentiment bluntly: “This is weird as f—.”

Cloning a pet typically costs between $50,000 and $85,000.