The Chicago Bears are holding a competition for the starting left tackle spot in training camp. Braxton Jones, Kiran Amegadjie, and 2025 second-round pick Ozzy Trapilo were expected to be the only players in the battle for the starting role, but Theo Benedet from Canada has also worked himself into consideration.

Chicago has been in camp for nearly four weeks, and the left tackle battle has raised more questions than answers so far. Nobody has separated themselves from the rest, and head coach Ben Johnson is hoping to find some clarity sooner rather than later.

“Hopefully some clarity,” Johnson said of the left tackle competition on Friday via CHGO Bears on X. “We’ll go as long as we need to go to find the right guy. “We would like someone to go ahead and make it clear that they are that guy. We haven’t seen that yet as a staff. There’s been too much up and down.”

Johnson also added that this week’s joint practice and preseason game versus the Buffalo Bills will be a key moment of the competition. The first-year Bears head coach also said that the eventual winner of the competition won’t have the job solidified for the rest of the season.

Jones and Trapilo seem like the favorites, as Jones has started 40 games at tackle since entering the league in 2022 with the Bears, and Trapilo was a premium draft pick in April. However, keep an eye on 2024 undrafted free agent Theo Benedet, who has taken some first-team reps at practice and gained a vote of confidence from Johnson.

“He [Benedet] was probably overlooked to start this competition, but the longer this thing’s gone on, there’s a strong argument,” Johnson on Benedet’s case to be the starting left tackle via Jason Lieser of The Chicago Sun-Times.

The final two preseason games should give the Bears some answers on the left tackle situation. However, it’s a bit concerning that the most vital position on the offensive line is surrounded by major questions in Chicago.