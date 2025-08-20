The Chicago Bears have extended one of their young quarterbacks ahead of the 2025 NFL season.

According to Mark Carman of CHGO Sports, Chicago is signing Tyson Bagent to a two-year extension. NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero reported that the deal is worth $10 million and can reach $16 million with incentives.

Bagent, who has only played two seasons, is eligible for an extension earlier than usually because he was an undrafted free agent. The Bears made sure to lock down their promising young backup and sure up the quarterback room behind Caleb Williams

“Tyson Bagent is eligible for a new deal entering his third season because he was undrafted in 2023. Early extensions like this are rare, and so is the opportunity to develop under Ben Johnson, who now has one of the NFL’s best backups locked up,” Pelissero said on X.

Bagent has started 4 regular-season games in his career, tossing three touchdowns to six interceptions. However, the 25-year-old has made significant strides this offseason and has looked good in camp.

With Bagent receiving an extension, the backup quarterback competition also appears to be over. Case Keenum has given Bagent some push in camp, but the Shepherd product is now locked in as Chicago’s backup quarterback for the foreseeable future.