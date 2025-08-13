Chicago Bears rookie wide receiver Luther Burden has a lot of hype around him heading into the 2025 NFL season.

The Bears selected the Missouri product with the No.39 overall pick in the second round of April’s draft, and Burden is expected to be a dynamic playmaker right out of the gate for Ben Johnson’s offense.

Through the first few weeks of training camp, Burden has been impressive, and Bears coaches have been taking note. According to NFL insider Jordan Schultz, Burden has garnered praise over the last week for his work ethic to learn Johnson’s offense and his attention to detail.

Schultz also added that Chicago’s coaches view Burden as a high upside player with immense talent.

During his three-year college career at Missouri, Burden posted a 1,212-yard season in 2023 and was destined to be a first-round pick in the 2025 NFL Draft. However, he took a step back in 2024 and fell to the Bears in Round 2, which could end up being a blessing in disguise.

The 21-year-old’s big-play ability and explosiveness should fit well in Johnson’s offensive scheme. Burden should also become a top target for quarterback Caleb Williams, who is entering a pivotal second season after an up-and-down rookie campaign in 2024.

Overall, it’s great to hear that Burden is making progress at camp and is catching the attention of multiple Bears coaches. The rookie receiver should play a major role in the receiver room with D.J. Moore and Rome Odunze in 2025.