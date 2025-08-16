The Chicago Bears wrapped up joint practices with the Buffalo Bills on Friday, and will begin preparations for a preseason contest versus Buffalo at Soldier Field on Sunday.

Chicago has been in training camp for nearly four weeks, and there have been plenty of standouts. One of the most surprising standouts has been wide receiver Olamide Zaccheaus.

Zaccheaus signed a one-year deal with the Bears this offseason and was expected to compete for a roster spot. However, the veteran has had a fantastic camp and could be a roster lock.

According to Adam Jahns of CHGO Sports, Zaccheaus took a pass from Caleb Williams to the end zone during team period of practice on Friday. Jahns also added that Zaccheaus has been a steady playmaker throughout camp.

“It’s time to talk more about Bears WR Olamide Zaccheaus,” Jahns said on X. “He’s stacking good days in camp, including today vs. the Bills. He took a reception over the middle from Caleb Williams to the house during the final team period.”

Here is a video of Zaccheaus’ explosive touchdown from Williams in practice versus the Bills:

O.Z. said see ya ✌️ pic.twitter.com/2FdHJJ8N9X — Chicago Bears (@ChicagoBears) August 15, 2025

If Zaccheaus continues to impress, the 28-year-old should lock up a roster spot and establish himself as the top contender to be Chicago’s No.4 wide receiver.

With the Washington Commanders last year, Zaccheaus tallied 506 yards and three touchdowns on 45 receptions. The Virginia product posted a career-high 533 yards with the Atlanta Falcons in 2022.