On the latest episode of the Netflix series Quarterback, Baltimore Ravens owner Steve Bisciotti confirmed one of the next team greats joining their Ring of Honor.

While the Ravens are no longer connected to the rich history of the Cleveland Browns, the organization has done a lot since it came into existence in 1996 to develop a whole bunch of NFL legends. Heading into the 2026 season, the franchise has 11 former Ravens players and coaches in their Ring of Honor.

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A former star often mentioned as one of the next to join that unique fraternity is Joe Flacco. The quarterback played 11 seasons in Baltimore, helped lead them to their most recent Super Bowl win in 2013, and earned MVP honors in that game.

However, unlike Ravens icons like Ray Lewis, Terrell Suggs, and Ed Reed, Flacco was never an elite player at his position during those 11 years. His one trip to the Pro Bowl during his career actually came last year. Six years after he left Baltimore. So he isn’t a no-doubt addition to the team’s prestigious club like those aforementioned names. However, the final decision-maker for the organization sees it differently.

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Baltimore Ravens owner thought Joe Flacco would have retired in 2020

“I’m so happy you’re healthy and still pulling this off. I thought I’d have you up in my Ring of Honor about five years ago.” – Steve Bisciotti to Joe Flacco (Quarterback)

In the special moment from Season 3 of the Netflix series Quarterback, the 41-year-old QB reminds his former owner, “You called me five years ago.” A conversation Bisciotti had seemingly forgotten about.

Flacco has surprisingly played some of the best football of his career in parts of the last three seasons during stints with the Browns and Cincinnati Bengals. It may be at least another year before he can go into the Ravens Ring of Honor since he will suit up for Cincy in 2026. However, when he does make that decision, Bisciotti’s comments confirm he will receive his induction soon after he walks away from the game.