Baltimore Ravens select player twice accused of sexual assault in second round of 2025 NFL Draft

Amid the Justin Tucker sexual misconduct accusations hovering over the franchise, the Baltimore Ravens made a controversial selection in the second round of the 2025 NFL Draft. With the 59th overall pick, the Ravens selected Marshall edge rusher Mike Green, who has twice been accused of sexual assault.

Green, once considered among the draft’s top defensive talents, was reportedly removed from multiple team draft boards due to his history. According to The Athletic, Virginia’s football program dismissed Green in 2022 following a sexual assault allegation, which followed a similar accusation during his high school years.

No charges have been filed in either case, and Green has consistently denied all accusations.

The #Ravens take #Marshall edge Mike Green at No. 59. Green fell due to two allegations of sexual assault, which he has denied. But he was off several teams boards. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) April 26, 2025

When questioned at the NFL Scouting Combine, Green defended himself.

“There’s accusations out there. I’ve never been questioned,” he told reporters, via The Athletic. “I’ve never been asked. Nobody ever asked me a question about what happened before I departed from Virginia. It was just accusations that caused me to leave.”

He added, “You can ask anybody that knows me how I am. I think what everybody just needs to know is I’m not this guy that everybody’s trying to portray me to be. That’s online, that’s talking about something that they don’t know about.”

On the field, Green’s credentials are undeniable. He dominated his final season at Marshall, leading all FBS players with 17 sacks while topping the Sun Belt Conference with 23 tackles for loss.

The selection comes at a sensitive time for the Ravens organization, which is currently navigating sexual misconduct allegations against Tucker from multiple massage therapists in the Baltimore area. Tucker has denied wrongdoing, and the NFL has launched an investigation into the matter.

