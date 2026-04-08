On Wednesday, the Atlanta Falcons sprang a sudden need when their starting right tackle, Kaleb McGary, announced his retirement. He had been the team’s first-round selection in 2019 and had started all six seasons of his career. Yet, after missing the entire 2025 season due to a serious leg injury, McGary felt like it was time to head into retirement at the age of 31.

Even though he didn’t play last season, his sudden departure left the Falcons with a significant hole at right tackle. While the news of McGary’s retirement came as a surprise to outsiders, it’s clearly something the Falcons had been aware of for some time.

On Wednesday, less than an hour after McGary’s retirement went public, the Falcons already lined up his replacement.

According to ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter, the Falcons have signed right tackle Jawaan Taylor to a one-year contract with a base value of $5 million. He can also earn an additional million via contract incentives.

While Taylor is projected to replace McGary’s place in the Falcons’ starting lineup, he signed for a fraction of his previous four-year, $80 million contract with the Kansas City Chiefs. Still just 28 years old, the Falcons are adding a player who’s started all 111 of his appearances in the NFL, including the Chiefs’ Super Bowl win in 2023. More importantly, Atlanta no longer has an urgent need to fill in the 2026 NFL Draft, where they have just five selections and none in the first round.

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