New NFL rumors may suggest Atlanta Falcons among teams trying to trade up in draft for Abdul Carter

Various NFL Draft rumors that emerged this week may point to the Atlanta Falcons trying to move up in Round 1 to get the best pass rusher in this year’s class, Abdul Carter.

With this year’s draft class being fairly weak when it comes to quarterbacks, there has been a lot of buzz about quite a few pick swaps happening in Round 1 of the 2025 NFL Draft. On Wednesday, The Athletic NFL insider Dianna Russini reported, “The Browns, Giants, and Patriots are fielding calls for the Nos. 2, 3, and 4 picks, per league sources.”

However, Cleveland, New York, and New England aren’t the only teams with an early pick on Thursday, listening to offers. “Most of the teams picking in the top 10, outside of Tennessee, have discussed trading out and are open to more discussions with teams as we get closer to Thursday night,” Russini revealed in her new report.

Rumors of teams trading up in the draft have been growing over the last week. However, unlike years past, the teams with picks outside the top 10 are not attempting to get one of the top quarterbacks in this year’s event. Instead, most are targeting two-way Colorado star Travis Hunter and Penn State sack master Abdul Carter.

Abdul Carter stats (2024): 68 tackles, 24 tackles for loss, 12 sacks, 2 forced fumbles

Atlanta Falcons rumored to be focusing on getting pass rusher in Round 1 of NFL Draft

How do the Falcons fit into the trade-up rumblings in the 2025 NFL Draft? Well, Russini also revealed what the word is on the types of players Atlanta is targeting with the 15th overall selection on Thursday. “The Falcons are focused on building up their defense with pass rushers,” she wrote. “Tennessee’s James Pearce Jr. and Marshall’s Mike Green are in play for Atlanta.”

Both Green and Pearce Jr. are talented pass rushers in this year’s event. However, Carter is the undisputed best in 2025. Furthermore, there is a belief among some scouts that he is the top overall player in this year’s class.

With so many teams in the top seven picks being open to trading out of their spot, and Atlanta focusing on pass rushers, they will likely be on the phone this week to see what it would take to move up and get Carter on Thursday.

