Drama shrouds Ashton Jeanty’s forced stance change at Las Vegas Raiders’ OTAs

There’s a mini-controversy swirling over the Las Vegas Raiders’ OTAs, and it all has to do with running back Ashton Jeanty’s stance.

The first-round pick had a unique stance during his collegiate days at Boise State where he would stand upright before the snap. Jeanty, who is 5-foot-8, previously said he would get a better view of the defense by doing so.

However, according to The Athletic’s Tashan Reed, Jeanty is now using a normal stance with his hands on his thighs at the suggestion of offensive coordinator Chip Kelly, who believes it will help him explode out of his base.

Jeanty told NFL Network’s Kay Adams that Kelly approached him on the first day of rookie mini-camp about his stance and said he needs to position himself like a basketball guard defending an opponent.

“He won for now,” Jeanty noted. “I’m going to try and persuade him one day. I’ve got to earn my stripes and make some plays first, but I don’t think it’s going to be the end.”

Raiders fans weren’t pleased on social media that the team made Jeanty change his stance, but head coach Pete Carroll praised what the running back brings to the table.

“I really like that stance he’s in,” Carroll said, via The Athletic. “He’s doing great. He really is. He’s right on point with everything that we’re doing. He’s studying really hard. He’s been really diligent about all aspects. There’s nothing that he doesn’t find important.”

Carroll added: “He’s going to work hard on his pass protection and his third-down work and see if he can contribute in that kind of role, as well. We’re not holding anything back on him.”

During his final season at Boise State, Jeanty led the FBS in rushing attempts (374), plays from scrimmage (397), and rushing yards (2,601), while leading the Mountain West Conference in rushing touchdowns (29) and scrimmage touchdowns (30).