Creating Americas dream Olympic flag football team with NFL stars, including Travis Hunter and Lamar Jackson

Olympic flag football is coming to the 2028 Summer Games, and NFL players will be a part of it. On Tuesday, ESPN reported that NFL owners unanimously agreed to allow their players to compete for their country in the Olympics. Only one player from each team will be allowed to compete in the 2028 event.

However, only 10 spots will be available on the US Olympic flag football team. That’s because that is all that is needed for the 5 vs. 5 sport. Furthermore, for those unfamiliar with the game, flag football players often play offense and defense. With that in mind, we offer up 10 players for a dream US flag football team.

Travis Hunter

Sure, Travis Hunter hasn’t even played a down yet in the NFL. But when it comes to flag football, where players can compete on both sides of the ball, there is no better option than the former Colorado star. He can be an impact player on offense and defense for the US Olympic flag football team, and allow them to strengthen other areas on the roster since he is a dual-threat stud.

Lamar Jackson

With flag football only having a single lineman going one-on-one with a potential rusher. So you need a quarterback who is outstanding at scrambling or can put the ball down and take off. There is no better player in the league at doing that than Lamar Jackson. Are Patrick Mahomes or Josh Allen better NFL QBs? Maybe, but in flag football, Jackson’s speed and athleticism would make him a beast.

Ja’Marr Chase

Flag football calls for three wide receivers on offense. Ja’Marr Chase is, arguably, the best pass catcher on the planet. So he should be a lock for the US Olympic flag football team. If top cornerbacks in the NFL can’t really stop him, imagine lesser players from other countries trying to slow him down at the summer Olympics.

Micah Parsons

Flag football allows for a rusher. However, that person must start at least seven yards away from the line of scrimmage. It means you need a rusher with impressive speed, but also the athleticism to go and make “tackles” in the open field. So it automatically excludes a lot of talented but slower sack masters. That is why Micah Parsons is perfectly made for flag football. He would be terrifying with just one person to block him, but he is the sort of athlete who can go run down a tackle in the open field.

Tyreek Hill

In a sport where catching, shiftiness, and, of course, speed are so important, Tyreek Hill feels like another great fit for the US Olympic flag football squad. While the man who is one of the fastest players in NFL history may not be in his prime in 2028, that might boost his availability. Because there will certainly be teams that try and talk certain younger players on the list out of competing in 2028.

Fred Warner

Four-time All-Pro and San Francisco 49ers great Fred Warner should be a name that the committee handling the US Olympic flag football team calls. He has been one of the NFL’s premier linebackers for the last half-decade and has the physical makeup and high football IQ that make him a perfect fit for flag football.

Justin Jefferson

The US Olympic flag football team needs to have as many elite receivers as possible. There is no receiver more elite than Minnesota Vikings superstar Justin Jefferson. The four-time Pro Bowler was so good in 2022 that he was in the MVP discussion late into the season. He is a complete receiver and would be near the top of any dream team list for a flag football squad to represent America.

Marlon Humphrey

Like receivers, defensive backs are another important part of a flag football team. That is why Marlon Humphrey is a player the flag football committee should reach out to. The Ravens’ star has been one of the game’s best corners for the last six seasons, and his elite ability to snatch up interceptions could make him a potential option to play some receiver as well.

Saquon Barkley

Yes, Philadelphia Eagles superstar Saquon Barkley is a running back, and that is not a traditional position in flag football. But could you imagine potential option plays with Barkley and Jackson out of the backfield? It is an idea that would send a shiver down the spine of every other team at the 2028 Summer Games. However, Barkley has also always been a very good pass catcher, and he can serve as a receiver as well. Plus, because he is a special athlete, maybe he can add depth to the rusher spot on defense.

Xavier McKinney

Another interesting option for the US Olympic flag football team could be Green Bay Packers Pro Bowler Xavier McKinney. The New York Giants product has been a respected cornerback for the last few years, but had a breakout season in 2024. He is one of the game’s best ball hawks on defense. For a sport where players have to play on both sides, a gifted cornerback with good hands like McKinney could also be asked to play some wide receiver. Making him an even more valuable asset in flag football.