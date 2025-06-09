Adam Sandler Sends Video to Derrick Henry, Reveals if the Ravens Star Will Get to Be in One of His Movies

Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

Sportsnaut last week reported that Baltimore Ravens running back Derrick Henry was trying to get veteran sports talk host Dan Patrick to let Adam Sandler know that he’s a big fan of the Happy Gilmore 2 star.

Patrick wound up going above and beyond, telling Henry that he’d try to get Sandler to send him a video message. Then he really upped the ante, telling the Ravens running back that if he rushed for over 2,000 yards this season, he’d land him a cameo in one of the comedian’s movies.

How much sway does Patrick have? Turns out, he delivered.

Sandler recorded a video for Henry, albeit not a great one, since he apparently just woke up, and his dog was itchy. But it was a video nonetheless. And Henry had to be thrilled.

“Yo, Derrick, I just woke up. You know that, that’s why I look disgusting, on top of the fact that I am disgusting, but I love ya,” Sandler said. “Congrats on everything, baby.”

Derrick Henry, Movie Star

As for the promise that Patrick made, Sandler confirmed that if Derrick Henry eclipses the 2,000-yard mark this season, he’ll get a cameo in one of his movies.

That, and a little more.

“2,000-plus (yards) this year not only gets you in a movie, but we’ll have a nice dinner together and talk about Dan Patrick’s facial hair and how hard it is for him to grow it,” the star said. “I love ya and keep it up.”

Henry, who is a Sandler mega-fan, was obviously thrilled that Patrick had come through for him.

“Dan, you’re a real one!” he wrote on social media. “Adam Sandler is da (GOAT)!! I appreciate the extra motivation!”

Dan you’re a real one ! 🙏🏾 & @AdamSandler is da 🐐‼️ I appreciate the extra motivation ! 💪🏾💪🏾😤🎬 https://t.co/7Z2XFK8pP6 — Derrick Henry  (@KingHenry_2) June 6, 2025

None of this is out of the realm of possibility for Derrick Henry. He eclipsed the 2,000-yard mark in 2020 with the Tennessee Titans. And he almost did it again last season.

Henry had an outstanding 2024 NFL season, rushing for 1,921 yards on 325 carries with 16 touchdowns in 17 games. Had he done it, or if he does it this season, he’d be the first running back ever with two seasons over 2,000 yards rushing.

Athletes in Movies

Who knows, maybe Henry appears in a Sandler movie and it goes on to be one of the best performances by an athlete in cinematic history.

Think Kareem Abdul-Jabbar in Airplane! or Andre the Giant in The Princess Bride.

It’s not likely he’ll live up to some other athletes who have appeared in movies, however. Carl Weathers, who played alongside Sandler as Chubbs Peterson in Happy Gilmore, comes to mind.

Weathers played as a linebacker in the NFL for the Oakland Raiders for two seasons, appearing in eight games in total, before transitioning to a successful acting career.

He would later become renowned for his iconic portrayal of Apollo Creed in the Rocky films.

Will Henry become as big a star?