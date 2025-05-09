Abdul Carter era off to rough start with New York Giants as team legends block jersey number requests

Credit: Chris Pedota, NorthJersey.com / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

This isn’t the start Abdul Carter wanted to kick off his New York Giants career after getting selected third overall in last month’s NFL Draft.

Carter, who wore No. 11 at Penn State, initially requested his college number, but that was Phil Simms’ jersey and it’s retired by the Giants. Even though Simms previously said he’d be open to giving No. 11 to Carter, the family of the two-time Super Bowl-winning quarterback stepped in and decided it would remain retired.

Next, Carter expressed interest in wearing No. 56 — which belonged to all-time great Lawrence Taylor and is also retired.

Carter was once again denied, and the request appeared to irritate Taylor. The Pro Football Hall of Famer told ESPN’s Jordan Raanan that he advised Carter to find his own path after facing public criticism for wanting to wear Taylor’s No. 56.

“He has to be the player that he is,” Taylor told ESPN. “He can’t be another Lawrence Taylor. Well, he may be better than a Lawrence Taylor, who knows. But he has to make his mark. It’s up to him.”

After being turned down by two team legends, Carter will wear No. 51.

Abdul Carter says he is "pretty much set" on wearing number 51 with the Giants



"It's going to have to grow on me a little bit…it's pretty much what we had available, it's a good number" pic.twitter.com/apxuifnLcx — Giants Videos (@SNYGiants) May 9, 2025

“It’s going to have to grow on me a little bit, but it’s feeling good right now,” Carter told reporters Friday. “It’s pretty much what we had available, it’s a good number.

“It’s pretty much set. I’m just happy out here playing football.”



