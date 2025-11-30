The New York Giants (2-10) versus the New England Patriots (10-2) is the biggest contrast between two teams in Week 13.

These two teams are polar opposites as their records indicate. The Patriots have won nine games in a row and sit on top of the AFC East. The Giants have lost six straight and two weeks after firing head coach Brian Daboll, this week they fired defensive coordinator Shane Bowen.

The only positive for New York is that quarterback Jaxson Dart will make his return after missing the last two weeks with a concussion. Perhaps the electric rookie quarterback can energize his team and make for a competitive game.

Here are the bold predictions for Monday’s matchup.

Jaxson Dart will throw for 300 yards in his return

Robert Deutsch-Imagn Images

With Dart back in the lineup, the playbook will open up even more as he can utilize his legs more efficiently than Jameis Winston. In the two games under interim head coach Mike Kafka, the offense has been more explosive, as in their 34-37 overtime loss to the Detroit Lions last week, the offense had five plays of 30 yards or more.

Monday night will also be the first time Dart will play with Isaiah Hodgins, who has been a reliable pass catcher over the last two games, to go along with Wan’Dale Robinson, Theo Johnson, and Darius Slayton. Some may expect the rookie quarterback to be rusty after missing two games, but he’ll surprise everyone and have the first 300-yard passing game of his career.

Drake Maye will complete his first 10 passes

David Butler II-Imagn Images

Second-year quarterback Drake Maye is having a tremendous year and is one of the favorites to be named MVP of the league. He’s completing 71% of his passes for 3,130 with 21 touchdowns to just six interceptions.

This week, he’ll face a Giants defense under interim defensive coordinator Charlie Bullen, who took over the reins as DC after Shane Bowen was fired on Monday. The expectation is that Bullen will bring a more aggressive approach; however, he’s never called a defensive play before, so you can expect growing pains.

Look for Maye to exploit the Giants’ secondary that’s under a new scheme as he will complete his first 10 passes of the game.

Wan’Dale Robinson will have his second consecutive 100-yard game

David Reginek-Imagn Images

Last week against the Lions, Wan’Dale Robinson had nine receptions for a career-high 156 receiving yards and a touchdown. He has been the go-to guy in the passing game ever since Malik Nabers was lost for the year due to a torn ACL.

Typically, Robinson runs short and intermediate routes, but last week he ran down the field more and had receptions of 26, 39, and 40 yards.

New England has the seventh-ranked defense in the league, but their pass defense is ranked 17th. Knowing that in order to move the ball consistently, they’ll have to attach through the air, Dart will look for his most dependable receiver often. This will result in Robinson having consecutive games of 100 receiving yards for the first time in his four-year career.

Hunter Henry will score two touchdowns

Joseph Maiorana-Imagn Images

Patriots tight end Hunter Henry is quietly having one of the best seasons of his career. He’s second on the team in receptions with 41, has 537 receiving yards, and he’s tied for the team lead in touchdown receptions with five.

Over the past several seasons, New York has had difficulties covering opposing tight ends and have allowed five touchdown receptions to tight ends in 2025. Henry has just one touchdown in the last four games, but on Monday, the 30-year-old tight end will find the end zone twice for scores.

The Giants will lose their third overtime game this season

Lon Horwedel-Imagn Images

Despite their 2-10 record, the Giants have been competitive in most of their games, and if not for several fourth-quarter collapses, they would be in playoff contention. Two of those collapses resulted in overtime losses in Week 2 to the Cowboys, 40-37, and last week to the Lions, 34-27.

Once again, Big Blue will put up a valiant effort against one of the best teams in the NFL. But when it’s all said and done, they’ll suffer another heartbreaking defeat.

