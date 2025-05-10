5 Bold Predictions for New York Giants’ 2025 Schedule Ahead of NFL Release Day

Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

The New York Giants significantly bolstered their roster this offseason through free agency and the draft. Now, the question is: did they do enough to turn the franchise around after a disastrous 2024 season?

The NFL will release its 2025 schedule on Wednesday, May 14, and we’ll finally discover who the Giants will face in their season opener, when they’ll play their division rivals, and how many primetime games they’ll receive.

New York will be one of the most intriguing teams to watch this season. They have upgraded at several key positions, but face the NFL’s toughest strength of schedule.

Here are five predictions for the Giants when the NFL unveils its 2025 schedule.

Giants will open season on road against Chicago Bears

Credit: Julian Leshay Guadalupe/NorthJersey.com / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Russell Wilson will make his first start as a Giant on the road against the Chicago Bears in the season opener. Both teams finished last in their respective divisions last season, but each had a successful offseason by upgrading their rosters in areas of need.

The Giants and Bears are two of the oldest franchises in the league with a storied history and avid fan bases, which will guarantee a high rating on Fox. With both teams looking to bounce back, this will be a good first test for Big Blue.

Giants will host Eagles in primetime game in first half of season

Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

The NFL missed the boat by not having Saquon Barkley’s first game at MetLife Stadium as a member of the Philadelphia Eagles in primetime. But they won’t make the same mistake this year, as the matchup in East Rutherford will happen on either Sunday Night or Monday Night Football.

With Barkley winning a Super Bowl with the Eagles last season, the rivalry between these two teams has intensified. The MetLife Stadium crowd will be even more eager to rain down boos on their rival Eagles and their once beloved running back.

Giants will play in four primetime games

Credit: Julian Leshay Guadalupe/NorthJersey.com / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

You wouldn’t expect a team that finished 3-14 a season ago to have several primetime games the following season. But the Giants are one of the most popular franchises in the league and have one of the best receivers in Malik Nabers, along with other young and emerging stars, and will feature one of the most dominant defensive front sevens in football.

Additionally, the team should be much improved with Wilson at quarterback. This will result in the Giants landing at least four games on primetime.

Giants will not play Cowboys on Thanksgiving

Credit: Julian Leshay Guadalupe/NorthJersey.com / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Giants have played in Dallas on Thanksgiving in two of the last three years and lost both of those games. This year, the NFL will give Big Blue a break from playing on Turkey Day as the Cowboys will take on a different NFC East rival on Thanksgiving.

Regular season finale will be at home against Cowboys

Credit: Andrew Dieb-Imagn Images

New York will close out the season at home against the Cowboys. While most expect the Eagles and Washington Commanders to top the NFC East, this game could have playoff implications for both teams.

Depending on earlier results, this could give the Giants another opportunity to beat a Dak Prescott-led Cowboys team, something they haven’t done since Prescott’s rookie season in 2016. If this game does not have playoff implications, it could be the ideal opportunity for Jaxson Dart to make his first NFL start. Ideally, head coach Brian Daboll and general manager Joe Schoen would prefer for their rookie quarterback to sit this year and learn. But the best way to learn is through actual NFL experience.

Ironically, the last time the team had a rookie quarterback from Ole Miss, Eli Manning in 2004, he won his first NFL game in the season finale at home.