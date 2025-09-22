On Sunday afternoon, the Arizona Cardinals took a major hit to their offense. During the Cards divisional clash with the San Francisco 49ers, underrated running back James Conner had his ankle badly mangled during a tackle. The injury will reportedly require surgery, and he is now done for the season.

The nine-year veteran is one of the more reliable backs in the game and has posted a pair of 1,000-plus yard seasons the last two years in Arizona. Conner’s absence will open the door for 2024 third-round pick Trey Benson or Emari Demercado to have a breakthrough season. However, there are also options on the trade and free agent block.

Let’s look at five players the Arizona Cardinals could soon target to bolster their running back room.

Breece Hall, New York Jets

Before the season, there were rumors that the New York Jets might be willing to trade Breece Hall. After falling to 0-3 on Sunday, things could continue to devolve to a point where the team feels they would be better off trying to get a draft pick for him before the trade deadline instead of potentially losing him in free agency after the season.

When healthy, Hall has game-breaker potential out of the backfield as a runner and receiver. He would be a big addition for the Cards the rest of the season, and if he disappoints, they can let him walk in free agency.

Zack Moss, Free Agent

While the pickings are slim in NFL free agency, there are a couple of solid veteran running backs available on the open market. One being Bills, Colts, and Bengals veteran Zack Moss. Is he a classic bell-cow running back? No. But two seasons ago, he did rush for 794 yards, five touchdowns, and posted 4.3 yards per carry. At only 27 years old, he would be a rock-solid depth addition for the Cardinals.

Devin Singletary, New York Giants

With rookie Cam Skattebo and Tyrone Tracy ahead of him on the New York Giants depth chart, veteran back Devin Singletary is very expendable. Is he a game-changing talent? No. But in a move to add veteran depth, he is a sensible option. He won’t come at a high cost, and is a solid runner and pass catcher. Maybe being in a playoff chase could reinvigorate the seven-year veteran who has averaged 4.5 yards per carry for his career.

Jerome Ford, Cleveland Browns

With Quinshon Judkins’ legal issues behind him, he is going to be the Cleveland Browns’ RB1 for the rest of the season. When given opportunities, the 2022 fifth-rounder Jerome Ford has shown himself to be a better-than-average dual threat. The Browns’ offense has been messy the last couple of seasons. In a better system and with a Pro Bowl-level QB in Kyler Murray, Ford could be a steal before next month’s trade deadline.

Jamaal Williams, Free Agent

Another solid option still on the free agent market is Packers, Lions, and Saints veteran Jamaal Charles. While he has been a backup RB his entire career, he showed in Detroit two years ago that he has the potential to make an impact when he rushed for over 1,000 yards and a whopping 17 touchdowns. It will be hard to find a player that can fill the void left by Conner, but Williams would be a cheap option to help toward the cause.