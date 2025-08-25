This weekend, Shedeur Sanders had one last chance to prove he was deserving of being the backup to Joe Flacco in Week 1. In theory, at least. However, despite an impressive performance two weeks ago, Cleveland Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski shockingly limited him to just 17 snaps in their preseason finale. And even deprived him of a two-minute drill opportunity for Tyler Huntley. A player they ended up cutting after the game.

It has many fans feeling like the former Colorado star was purposefully sabotaged. And that his future in Cleveland is bleak. However, that may open up a perfect opportunity for some rival clubs in need of an intriguing backup option. With that in mind, let’s look at four teams that should pursue a Shedeur Sanders trade before Week 1.

Las Vegas Raiders

The Las Vegas Raiders backup QB situation is up in the air after Aidan O’Connell suffered a fractured wrist last week. Oddly enough, the team was linked to Sanders early in the pre-draft process before they went in a very different direction with their QB situation. Sanders feels like a perfit fit for the silver-and-black. And would give them a potentially far better backup than they had a few weeks ago.

New York Jets

New York Jets fans are having doubts their team will be able to turn Justin Fields into the star many have long thought he could be. He has looked rough at times during preseason and has forced the team to reconsider their current backup options. With the Browns QB room jam-pack, the Jets could get a high upside QB for cheap in a trade over the next two weeks. Plus, Sanders seems like a great fit for New York as well.

New Orleans Saints

The New Orleans Saints are hoping either Spencer Rattler or Tyler Shough can be a competent QB in 2025. And hopefully much more in the years ahead. However, that is far from a guarantee. With their QB sitution wide open, adding Sanders to the mix could give them another option long-term if the aformentioned pair don’t show growth this year.

Pittsburgh Steelers

The Pittsburgh Steelers will be looking for a new QB again next year. While they have league legend Aaron Rodgers in 2025, all indications are that he will be one-and-done after this season. They need to prepare for life after Rodgers. They were also linked to Sanders before April’s draft. Getting him now for a fairly cheap rate to see what he’s got and if he can be developed into a long-term star is worth it for Pittsburgh.