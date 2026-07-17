Two-time Olympian Chloe Kim is living her best love story with Myles Garrett when she’s not busy dominating the slopes. The couple, who first sparked dating rumors in 2025, have since gone public with their relationship, giving fans plenty of sweet glimpses into their romance along the way.

Their latest PDA moment stole the spotlight at the ESPYs, where Kim had the honor of presenting Garrett with an award. Kim turned heads in a stunning deep red gown with her hair styled half-up, while Garrett kept it effortlessly cool, skipping the suit jacket in favor of a crisp white button-up and black dress pants.

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Chloe Kim Embraces Viral ESPYs Moment With Myles Garrett

IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Chloe Kim had one of the night’s sweetest moments at Wednesday’s ESPYs when she stepped on stage to present the award for Best Record-Breaking Performance. And as fate would have it, the winner turned out to be her boyfriend, Cleveland Browns QB Myles Garrett.

After calling Garrett’s name, the two shared a quick kiss on stage, instantly becoming one of the ceremony’s most talked-about moments. Kim leaned into the buzz the next day, posting the clip on her Instagram. She added the overlay text, “got kissed on the lips last night 🤫,” before captioning it, “still processing.”

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Kim and Garrett first fueled dating rumors in May 2025 when they walked the red carpet together at the Crunchyroll Anime Awards in Tokyo. Over the following months, Kim was spotted at multiple Cleveland Browns games before subtly introducing Garrett on social media in September.

The couple officially confirmed their relationship that November after cameras caught them kissing following the Browns’ 24-10 win over the Las Vegas Raiders. Since then, they’ve become one of sports’ favorite power couples. Garrett even traveled to Italy to cheer Kim on at the Winter Olympics, and the two have frequently talked about how much they enjoy sharing similar interests and spending time together.

They’ve been nearly inseparable this offseason, with Kim regularly giving fans a peek into their relationship through Instagram posts featuring vacations, date nights, and everyday moments. Both have plenty to celebrate professionally, too. Kim owns two Olympic gold medals and one silver, while Garrett is coming off a historic season in which he recorded 23.0 sacks to set a new single-season NFL record.

The ESPYs have also been familiar territory for Kim. The snowboarding icon has won five ESPY Awards during her career, including a three-year run as Best Female Action Sports Athlete.