2025 NFL Draft rumors: Insider ‘won’t be surprised’ if this QB goes ahead of Shedeur Sanders on Day 2

Shedeur Sanders may face another unexpected fall when the 2025 NFL Draft resumes Friday night.

The Colorado quarterback surprisingly slid out of the first round on Thursday, despite being widely considered the second-best quarterback in this draft class. The New York Giants passed over him twice, at No. 3 and then at No. 25 when they moved back into the first round to select Ole Miss QB Jaxson Dart instead.

Several quarterback-needy teams hold picks at the top of the second round, including the Cleveland Browns, Las Vegas Raiders, New Orleans Saints, and New York Jets. Yet Sanders might not be their first choice.

ESPN insider Adam Schefter dropped a surprising revelation Friday on “NFL Live,” suggesting Louisville quarterback Tyler Shough could be selected before Sanders.

“Tyler Shough is going to figure in there tonight and I won’t be surprised if Tyler Shough goes ahead of Shedeur Sanders,” Schefter said. “Can you imagine if Jaxson Dart and Tyler Shough both wind up being drafted ahead of Shedeur Sanders? I think there are not a lot of teams that love the idea of drafting Shedeur.”

"I won't be surprised if Tyler Shough goes ahead of Shedeur Sanders. … I think we may get a team that we never connected to him."



Shough presents an intriguing alternative at 26 years old, having spent seven years playing college football. His stock has risen throughout the pre-draft process, with multiple teams showing increased interest in the Louisville signal-caller.

For Sanders, who entered the draft process surrounded by considerable hype and media attention, the possibility of being the third quarterback selected would represent a significant drop. If he doesn’t hear his name called within the first 10 picks of the second round, his draft slide could extend even further into Friday night.