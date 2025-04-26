Biggest losers from Day 2 of the 2025 NFL Draft: From Shedeur Sanders to the Lions and Ravens

Credit: Michael Madrid-Imagn Images

Round 1 of the 2025 NFL Draft generated most of the buzz, but Day 2 on Friday night arguably delivered just as many headlines and surprises. From a few top prospects continuing to slide down the board to some unexpected trades, we’re highlighting the bigger losers from Rounds 2 and 3 of the NFL Draft.

Let’s dive into the biggest losers from Day 2 of the 2025 NFL Draft.

Loser: Rhamondre Stevenson’s 2025 outlook gets blown up

One of the quickest ways for a rookie running back to earn the trust of a coaching staff and young quarterback early is to hold up in pass protection. TreVeyon Henderson, the 38th overall pick, does that and a lot more. Henderson is also an adept pass-catcher out of the backfield, with enough pop and explosiveness to have some explosive plays. All of this spells trouble for Rhamondre Stevenson. After averaging just 3.9 yards per carry last season and a woeful 4.0 yards per touch, Stevenson could fall out of favor very quickly this season with Henderson taking over.

Loser: Shedeur Sanders was his own worst enemy

It’s become clear that league-average arm strength and velocity aren’t the only reasons Shedeur Sanders plummeted in the 2025 NFL Draft. He didn’t just blow off participating in drills at the NFL Scouting Combine, Sanders left an awful impression on the coaches and executives he met with. When the Las Vegas Raiders kept passing on him, even with Tom Brady’s close relationship to Sanders, that seemed to serve as another red flag to teams across the league. Maybe Sanders was always viewed as a fringe first-round player, but it’s become clear how he carried himself in his preparation to become a pro caused even more problems.

Loser: Baltimore Ravens’ policy on players’ mistreatment of women

In 2022, Baltimore Ravens head coach John Harbaugh shed light on the team’s ‘kind of zero tolerance’ policy‘ regarding players who mistreat women. Marshall edge rusher Mike Green, a consensus first-round talent, fell to the end of Round 2 in the 2025 NFL Draft because he’s twice been accused of sexual assault. Green revealed at the NFL Combine that he’s twice been accused of sexual assault, first in high school and then in 2022 at Virginia when he left the program following a sexual assault allegation. He denied both allegations, but they played a major part in one of college football’s best edge rushers in 2024 falling to the 59th overall pick. Some NFL teams reportedly also weren’t happy with his answers to questions about the allegations.

Loser: Will Johnson’s knee costs him millions of dollars

Will Johnson was a ‘loser’ in Round 1 and his slide continued on Friday night. There’s no denying that Michigan Wolverines’ cornerback is an outstanding talent who is capable of being a No. 1 cornerback when healthy. However, he fell to the 47th overall pick due to a knee issue. As Ian Rapoport of NFL Network detailed, teams have concerns about Johnson reaching his second contract as an effective player. So, Johnson’s potentially career-altering knee issue caused him several million dollars this week and it could cost him even more in a few years if doctors who were concerned are proven right. With that said, it was a great value pick for Arizona.

Loser: Detroit Lions overpay for Isaac TeSlaa

The Detroit Lions front office, especially general manager Brad Holmes, deserves time for this to play out. However, wide receiver Isaac TeSlaa was rated as the 171st overall player on the consensus 2025 NFL Draft big board and Detroit took him with the 70th overall pick. A ‘reach’ is one thing, but it’s another when the Lions surrendered a pair of 2026 third-round picks and the 102nd overall pick to land TeSlaa. Maybe this looks like a steal years from now, with the Lions coaching staff confident it can turn this elite 6-foot-4 athlete into a future offensive weapon. Right now, the assets given up feel like a massive overpay.

Loser: Dallas Cowboys ignore the need for offensive weapons

To be clear, this is not a knock on the Dallas Cowboys draft class at large. Edge rusher Donovan Ezeiruaku was a steal at the 44th overall pick, providing a nice complementary pass rusher to pair with Micah Parsons and Dante Fowler Jr. While Shavon Revel Jr (ACL tear) is a gamble, he was a first-round talent entering last season before season-ending knee surgery. Our criticism stems from the fact that the Cowboys’ offense had glaring needs at wide receiver and running back. Yet, Dallas came out of the first two days with nothing. Maybe improved offensive line play will make the big difference, but we have doubts with CeeDee Lamb and Jake Ferguson the only reliable weapons in this offense.