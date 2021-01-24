NFL defense rankings: Examining top defenses for NFC and AFC Championship Games

Oct 18, 2020; Tampa, Florida, USA; Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) is sacked by Tampa Bay Buccaneers inside linebacker Lavonte David (54) during the second quarter of a NFL game at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

NFL defense rankings: We’re headed to the NFC and AFC championship games, with four teams fighting it out for a trip to Super Bowl LV. While much of the focus on matchups between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. Green Bay Packers and Buffalo Bills facing the Kansas City Chiefs centers on quarterbacks, defense play a huge role in deciding these games.

It’s been a long road for each of these teams just to reach this point. At times during the year, it looked like the Buccaneers had the NFL’s best defense and they frequently sat near the top of our rankings. Meanwhile, the Buffalo Bills and Green Bay Packers really struggled to stop anyone defensively. Then, just when these issues seemed to be the team’s Achilles’ heel, they both got hot and have stepped up in the NFL Playoffs.

We’ve seen how important defense can be during the wild card and divisional-round games. The Buccaneers forced four takeaways against the New Orleans Saints, fueling this trip to the NFC Championship Game. Buffalo’s pick-six flipped the game and Kansas City’s defense made one stop when it counted.

An NFC and AFC champion will be crowned on Sunday, setting up an epic Super Bowl LV matchup. Let’s dive into our latest NFL defense rankings, which will be an indicator of what teams could win these upcoming battles.

Update: Jan. 24, 11:20 AM EST

NFL defense rankings: Previewing top defenses in NFC and AFC Championship games

4. Kansas City Chiefs

Jan 17, 2021; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs strong safety Tyrann Mathieu (32) runs the ball after an interception against Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) during the secondhalf in the AFC Divisional Round playoff game at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports

There really shouldn’t be much question about what team has the worst defense remaining in the NFL Playoffs. This isn’t a bad unit, especially with Tyrann Mathieu making placing and Chris Jones being a disruptive force on the inside. With that said, this isn’t the same caliber of defense that helped the Chiefs win the Super Bowl last year.

We’ll start with the positives. The biggest weakness is the Chiefs’ inability to stop the run. They graded as the 10th-worst run defense by Pro Football Focus this season. Buffalo ran the football just 16 times in the divisional round, with Josh Allen accounting for seven of those on scrambles. The Bills are all about throwing the football, which plays in Kansas City’s favor.

With that said, there’s not a cornerback in Kansas City who can cover Stefon Diggs. He made easy work of Baltimore’s secondary and that’s a group with multiple Pro Bowl defensive backs. The Chiefs’ top cornerback, Bashaud Breeland, has no shot against the NFL’s best route runner.

Blitzing, which Kansas City used 35.6% of the time during the regular season, won’t work against Josh Allen. He knows how to make quick reads, evade sacks and hit big plays. Quite simply, barring Allen making some dumbfounding mistakes, stopping the Bills will be incredibly difficult. So, the AFC champion will likely be determined by who has the football last. While the Chiefs grab the No. 4 spot, there is a gap between them and the rest of the teams in our NFL defense rankings.

3. Buffalo Bills

Jan 16, 2021; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Buffalo Bills cornerback Tre’Davious White (27) celebrates their win over the Baltimore Ravens in an AFC Divisional Round playoff game at Bills Stadium. The Buffalo Bills won 17-3. Mandatory Credit: Mark Konezny-USA TODAY Sports

We saw a spotty showing from the Buffalo Bills’ defense in the Wild Card round, one that made us question how this unit would fare against Lamar Jackson. After struggling to create any pressure against the Indianapolis Colts, the Bills created havoc in the divisional round. Baltimore’s quarterbacks were pressured on 36.6% of their dropbacks, per Next Gen Stats, with 11 different defenders generating at least one pressure. It all took a toll on Jackson, ultimately resulting in the pivotal pick-six that will be remembered by this fan base for years to come.

Plenty will point back to the early matchup during the regular season against the Kansas City Chiefs. In that contest, Kansas City dominated on the ground with 245 rushing yards and life was easy for Patrick Mahomes (21-of-26, 225 yards, 2 TDs). The truth is, the Bills are a lot better than we saw back then.

Buffalo Bills defensive stats (Week 1-8): 223.6 pass yards/game. 67.7% completion rate, 97.7 quarterback rating, 12/4 TD/INT ratio, 19 sacks, 134.5 rush yards/game, 4.7 yards per carry.

223.6 pass yards/game. 67.7% completion rate, 97.7 quarterback rating, 12/4 TD/INT ratio, 19 sacks, 134.5 rush yards/game, 4.7 yards per carry. Buffalo Bills defensive stats (Week 9-16): 221.9 pass yards/game, 61.8% completion rate, 80.9 quarterback rating, 10/8 TD/INT ratio, 18 sacks, 109.7 rush yards/game, 4.6 yards per carry.

While Kansas City will be able to run the ball against Buffalo’s front seven, passing will be a bit more challenging. Tyreek Hill had just 20 receiving yards in that matchup and Buffalo’s secondary is executing a lot more in January. Mahomes is also dealing with a turf toe injury, which caused him even more issues in practice than the concussion protocol. If he isn’t as able to maky throws to his left quite as sharply, that significantly impacts KC’s offense.

This isn’t to say the Chiefs will be held under 30; doing that is wildly difficult. But if Buffalo’s pass rush comes through and its offense shines, one takeaway could decide this game. If Mahomes is at his best, however, both teams could drop 35-plus points.

2. Green Bay Packers

Jan 16, 2021; Green Bay, Wisconsin, USA; Green Bay Packers cornerback Jaire Alexander (23) reacts against the Los Angeles Rams during the NFC Divisional Round at Lambeau Field. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

For a long time, Green Bay deserved its reputation for having one of the NFL’s worst defenses. Opponents could routinely do whatever they wanted against Mike Pettine’s scheme, overwhelming this group with the running game and picking it apart underneath on short throws. But we’ve seen a transformation from this defense as of late.

Green Bay Packers defensive stats (Week 1-9): 234.3 pass yards/game, 70.3% completion rate, 106.5 quarterback rating, 13/3 TD/INT ratio, 17 sacks, 111 rush yards/game, 4.5 yards per carry.

234.3 pass yards/game, 70.3% completion rate, 106.5 quarterback rating, 13/3 TD/INT ratio, 17 sacks, 111 rush yards/game, 4.5 yards per carry. Green Bay Packers defensive stats (Week 10-16): 202.3 pass yards/game, 56.3% completion rate, 76.9 quarterback rating, 10/7 TD/INT ratio, 23 sacks, 115.6 rush yards/game, 4.8 yards per carry

Keep in mind, the improvements came before they signed Damon Harrison. Adding one of the best run-stuffing defensive tackles and pairing him with sensation Kenny Clark is significant. Besides, his front seven is really starting to improve agains the run. They held Derrick Henry under 100 yards in their Week 16 meeting, bottled up Chicago’s rushing attack to 3.5 yards per carry in Week 17 and held Sean McVay’s offense under 100 rushing yards.

Of course, the NFC Championship Game will be determined by quarterback play. All-Pro cornerback Jaire Alexander can easily shadow Mike Evans. With Antonio Brown out, Green Bay can shift more coverage toward Chris Godwin. The key on Sunday is pressuring Tom Brady. He ranked 21st in quarterback rating (54.5) and 23rd in completion rate (43.8%) when under pressure this year. If the same pass rush that pressured Jared Goff on 15-of-31 dropbacks (H/T Next Gen Stats) shows up, the Packers will be NFC champions.

1. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Jan 17, 2021; New Orleans, LA, USA; New Orleans Saints tight end Jared Cook (87) is tackled by Tampa Bay Buccaneers inside linebacker Devin White (45) and cornerback Sean Murphy-Bunting (23) during the second quarter in a NFC Divisional Round playoff game at Mercedes-Benz Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Derick E. Hingle-USA TODAY Sports

We’ve been hot and cold on Tampa Bay’s defense throughout the season. They started in the middle of our NFL defense rankings, based on flashes of potential late in 2019. Early on this season, Todd Bowles had this unit playing at an absurd level. Frankly, it was the Buccaneers’ defense that was carrying this team and not Tom Brady. But in the second half, this secondary started to have problems.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers defensive stats (Week 1-8): 229.1 pass yards/game, 66.1% completion rate, 83.2 quarterback rating, 28 sacks, 11/11 TD/INT ratio, 70.4 rush yards/game, 3.2 yards per carry.

229.1 pass yards/game, 66.1% completion rate, 83.2 quarterback rating, 28 sacks, 11/11 TD/INT ratio, 70.4 rush yards/game, 3.2 yards per carry. Tampa Bay Buccaneers defensive stats (Week 9-16): 264.9 pass yards/game, 72.6% completion rate, 105.3 quarterback rating, 19 sacks, 16/4 TD/INT ratio, 85.6 rush yards/game, 3.9 yards per carry.

It raised some alarms entering the NFL Playoffs. It became even more of an issue to note during the wild-card victory, when Taylor Heinicke racked up 306 passing yards and two total touchdowns on this very defense. But against the New Orleans Saints, we saw something closer to the elite version of this group. They single-handedly ruined Drew Brees’ final game and played a deciding role in the victory.

Everyone remembers what happened the last time the Packers faced Tampa Bay. Rodgers threw interceptions on consecutive drives after jumping out to a 10-0 lead in the first quarter. The first was returned for a pick-six, and the second was taken inside the five-yard line. After that, the likely NFL MVP was rattled as the Buccaneers went crazy with 13 quarterback hits and five sacks.

It shows what Tampa Bay’s defense is capable of when this secondary is playing with confidence and executing. But when it makes mistakes, which happens with inexperienced players, quarterbacks ate the Buccaneers alive. Green Bay’s offensive line, even without David Bakhtiari, looks like the best unit in the NFL. This game could go a number of ways, especially with the frigid temperatures and snow. Ultimately, which version of the Buccaneers’ defense that shows up will determine the NFC champion.