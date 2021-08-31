New Orleans Saints star Michael Thomas to open season on PUP list

Nov 29, 2020; Denver, Colorado, USA; New Orleans Saints wide receiver Michael Thomas (13) carries the ball against the Denver Broncos in the second quarter at Empower Field at Mile High. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

New Orleans Saints All-Pro Michael Thomas will open the season on the Physically Unable to Perform list, ensuring the wide receiver will miss at least the first five games, ESPN reported Tuesday.

The Saints have a bye in Week 6.

Thomas underwent ankle surgery in June, reportedly infuriating Saints management who thought the procedure should have been done earlier in the offseason.

The friction was extended by Thomas, who earlier this month took to social media to accuse the Saints of trying to damage his reputation.

Thomas injured the ankle in Week 1 of the 2020 season and played in just seven games, finishing with 40 catches for 438 yards and no touchdowns.

Thomas, 28, is a three-time Pro Bowl selection and two-time All-Pro. He set the league’s single-season record in 2019 with 149 receptions for a league-best 1,725 yards.

Thomas signed a five-year, $96.3 million contract extension in 2019. He is due to earn $12.6 million in 2021 between base salary and a restructured bonus.

