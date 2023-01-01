New England Patriots ownership disturbed by Bill Belichick’s offensive coaching staff

We’re approaching ‘Black Monday’ in the NFL, the day following the final week of the regular season, in which several football coaches get fired. Chances are, after winning six Super Bowls, Bill Belichick’s place with the New England Patriots is about as secure as it gets.

Yet, there is a possibility he either loses some control over team personnel decisions or possibly even worse.

It’s been beaten into the ground just how — we’ll say ‘unique’, — the Patriots’ offensive coaching situation is this season, going with Matt Patricia and Joe Judge – two coaches without a background on the scoring side of the ball.

But it’s been obvious just how much the team’s offense has held the franchise back this season. With a defense that ranks fifth in the league coming into Sunday, there’s no excuse for the Patriots to have a record below .500 this season.

To no surprise, Patriots owner Robert Kraft is not happy with the results so far.

Related: NFL insider expects Matt Patricia, Joe Judge to remain with New England Patriots in 2023

New England Patriots likely to shuffle coaching staff

Paul Rutherford-USA TODAY Sports

According to NFL Network’s Albert Breer, Bob Kraft hasn’t been shy about voicing his displeasure with the offensive coaching staff Bill Belichick has assembled. The key NFL insider notes that some sort of shuffling is assured, from possibly a new offensive coordinator and several different position coaches, but heaped praise toward tight ends coach Nick Caley, who reportedly interviewed for the OC gig this past offseason.

He expects a swift decision-making process, either by Belichick or possibly by Kraft forcing his longtime coach’s hand. Despite all this, it all depends on their playoff chances, as a longer postseason run will only make life more difficult, trying to land the best coaches possible when the other 31 NFL teams are trying to do the very same thing.

In other words, Belichick will have to act fast to bring on different minds who can help provide a spark for their offense starting in 2023.

Related: NFL insider suggests Bill Belichick trade possible in 2023