The Washington Wizards officially introduced No. 1 pick AJ Dybantsa on Thursday, and the rookie already has two specific games circled on his calendar for the 2026-27 NBA season.

Speaking during his introductory press conference, Dybantsa identified facing Houston Rockets star Kevin Durant and returning home to play at TD Garden as the two matchups he is most excited about entering the league.

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“My favorite player has always been Kevin Durant so just me sharing the court with him will probably be like ridiculous,” Dybantsa said. “But going back home to play at TD Garden, that would be crazy. Just watching all those games there since Kevin Garnett, since being a fan, since Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown won a championship.”

"My favorite player has always been Kevin Durant… but going back home to play at TD Garden, that would be crazy."



AJ Dybantsa on who he is looking forward to playing against in the league 👀 pic.twitter.com/bWVwavEiQv — NBA (@NBA) June 25, 2026

Durant has long served as an inspiration for Dybantsa, whose scoring versatility and length have drawn comparisons to some of the league’s elite wings throughout his rise as one of the nation’s top prospects in college basketball.

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Now, the opportunity to compete against his basketball idol in the league will mark one of the most anticipated moments of his rookie campaign.

IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Celtics homecoming, Kevin Durant matchup tops AJ Dybantsa’s rookie year wish list

The second matchup carries personal significance for him. AJ Dybantsa grew up in Massachusetts and followed the Boston Celtics throughout his childhood years. He specifically referenced watching teams led by Kevin Garnett before later cheering championship-winning stars Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown.

Now, Dybantsa joins a Wizards team that has undergone a dramatic transformation over the past season. Washington added Trae Young and Anthony Davis through blockbuster trades before selecting Dybantsa with the No. 1 pick in the 2026 NBA Draft, giving the franchise renewed expectations heading into next season.

With training camp still months away, Dybantsa’s focus remains on preparing for his first league season. But when the official schedule is released, two games will stand above the rest for the rookie: his first opportunity to share the floor with Durant and his long-awaited return to TD Garden as an NBA player.