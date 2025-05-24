7 Biggest winners and losers after New York Knicks fall to Indiana Pacers again in Game 2 of East Finals

Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

The New York Knicks entered Friday night hoping to bounce back from, arguably, the worst loss in team history against the Indiana Pacers in Game 1 of the 2025 Eastern Conference Finals. Unfortunately for New York basketball fans, their favorite team was unable to get the job done. Now, the Pacers take a dominant 2-0 series lead back to Indiana.

With all of that in mind, let’s look at the biggest winners and losers from the Pacers’ big Game 2 victory.

Winner: Pascal Siakam

Tyrese Haliburton and his choke gesture were the stars of Game 1, but in the follow-up, Pascal Siakam had a career night. The three-time All-Star nearly put up a 40-spot as he carried his team all night. Making countless big shots in the first half while Haliburton was quiet. They don’t win on Friday night with Siakam.

Loser: Karl Anthony Towns

Game 2 showed that Knicks coach Tom Thibodeau is concerned with the defense of Karl-Anthony Towns. Despite having 20 points entering the fourth, he was left on the bench for much of the quarter until the coach was forced to bring him back to avoid Indiana going with the “Hack-a-Mitch” strategy. He was a game worse, -19 during his 28 minutes on the floor.

Winner: Jalen Brunson

While Jalen Brunson’s turnovers hurt New York in Game 1, he did all he could to avoid a 2-0 hole on Friday night. He posted 36 points and 11 assists in the loss, and his shot choice to tie the game late wasn’t a good one, but this loss was not on the team’s top star.

Loser: Josh Hart

For a second straight game, Josh Hart did not make the sort of impact he has become known for in New York. While he had solid numbers in Game 1, the eight-year veteran had just six points and six boards while being a -9 during his time on the floor.

Winner: Rick Carlisle

Rick Carlisle continues to prove why he is one of the best coaches in the NBA. He has given his team a very specific style that maximizes their talent, and it continues to give opponents who are supposed to be better a ton of problems. No one was picking the Pacers to take both Games 1 and 2 in New York. However, Carlisle has guided his team to a stunning 2-0 lead in the East Finals.

Winner: Mikal Bridges

As he has done throughout the NBA Playoffs, Mikal Bridges had a strong second half and was a key part of keeping his team within striking distance late. However, despite his best efforts on both sides of the ball, it was all for naught. And he will need to elevate his game to help his team dig out of their 2-0 hole.

Loser: New York Knicks fans

Earlier this week, New York Knicks fans were able to walk around the city with glee. Now, they head into the weekend wondering if the dream journey will be over by next week. Sports radio in Gotham will surely be filled with doom and gloom in the days ahead as fans try to wrap their head around the Pacers not getting one, but both games in the city this week.